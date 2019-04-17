BASEBALL: Roxana to play host to youth home run derby

Roxana Shells

The Roxana Shells in cooperation with Major League Baseball are playing host to a Jr. Home Run Derby at noon on April 27 at the Roxana High varsity baseball field.

The fun and exciting youth event is free for entrants and gives them the opportunity of competing at the national finals during MLB All-Star Week.

Boys and girls are divided into 12U and 14U age divisions and have a chance to advance through three levels of competition. The local champs from each division advance to a regional level and winners there qualify for the national finals during MLB All-Star Week.

In order to participate, entrants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have a parent or guardian fill out a registration/waiver form prior to the event.

For further information please contact Roxana varsity head baseball coach Jerry Wheaton at jerry.wheaton@rcusd.org.

