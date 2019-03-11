BASEBALL: The boys of spring

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Scott Smallie returns in his fifth season as Granite City baseball coach this spring. His Warriors start their season on Wednesday against Quincy Notre Dame in a Prep Baseball Report Kick-Off game at Edwardsville High School.

Scott Harper

This year's area baseball season will have a pair of new coaches in Scott Harper and Jerry Wheaton.

Harper returns as Alton baseball coach this spring after four seasons at Roxana, while Jerry Wheaton takes over duties as Roxana.

Harper's second stint as Redbirds' mentor begins at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, when Alton plays Glenwood in the Prep Baseball Report Kick-Off at SIUE.

Wheaton's coaching debut at Roxana is at 4:15 p.m. March 13, when the Shells play Father McGivney in a three-inning game at home.

Harper coached the Redbirds from 2007-2008. This year, he replaced Todd Haug, who took over coaching duties for Harper after the 2008 season. Haug resigned after the 2018 season.

Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River will be the first area baseball teams to start their season on Tuesday. Marquette plays Stlpatriotsbaseball.com at 4:30 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park and EA-WR travels to Greenville to take on the Comets at 4:30 p.m.

Granite City starts its season at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday against Quincy Notre Dame in the Prep Baseball Report Kick-Off at Edwardsville High School's Tom Pile Field.

Civic Memorial, which finished 17-17 last year, begins its 2018 season at 7 p.m. Friday against Lockport in a PBR Kick-Off game at the Bethalto Sports Complex.