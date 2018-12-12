BASEBALL: Weiner taking talents to Missouri S&T

by

Garrett Weiner enjoyed an impressive junior season at the plate for the Marquette Catholic Explorers.

The performance has paid dividends, as Weiner recently inked a letter of intent to continue his playing career at the University of Missouri Science & Technology, a Division II program in Rolla, Mo. Missouri S&T was 26-26 last season. The Miners are part of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Weiner, who played first base for the Explorers last season, helped them compile a 20-10 overall record.

He was a key cog to the heart of the lineup, batting .369 with 3 homers and 32 RBIs. The home runs and RBIs were tops on the team. Weiner also was second on Marquette with 8 doubles, 4 triples and 28 runs.

Weiner will look to be a big-time run producer for the Explorers in ‘19 before heading to Missouri S&T.