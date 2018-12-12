BASEBALL: Weiner taking talents to Missouri S&T

× Expand Submitted Photo Marquette's Garrett Weiner recently inked a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Missouri S&T at the Division II level. Seated from left to right are Scott Weiner, father, Garrett Weiner and Jennifer Weiner, mother. Standing is Marquette head baseball coach Tim Fahnestock.

Garrett Weiner enjoyed an impressive junior season at the plate for the Marquette Catholic Explorers.

The performance has paid dividends, as Weiner recently inked a letter of intent to continue his playing career at the University of Missouri Science & Technology, a Division II program in Rolla, Mo. Missouri S&T was 26-26 last season. The Miners are part of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Weiner, who played first base for the Explorers last season, helped them compile a 20-10 overall record.

He was a key cog to the heart of the lineup, batting .369 with 3 homers and 32 RBIs. The home runs and RBIs were tops on the team. Weiner also was second on Marquette with 8 doubles, 4 triples and 28 runs.

Weiner will look to be a big-time run producer for the Explorers in ‘19 before heading to Missouri S&T.