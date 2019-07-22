BASEBALL: Summer fun

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton Post 126 general manager Dennis Sharp talks with, from left to right, Gage Booten, Jayce Maag and Cullen McBride between innings during the District 22 playoffs on July 18 in Highland. The senior legion team finished the season at 17-9.

The Alton American Legion Post 126 baseball team experienced a somewhat discombobulated season.

They enjoyed a 17-9 overall record, but saw rain wash out many games and the real head scratcher came looking at the District 22 portion of the campaign. While going 2-0 against district winner Highland, Alton posted an 0-4 mark vs. Belleville. Highland went 4-0 vs. Belleville to round out the bizarre triangle and advance to the Fifth Division Tournament in Fairfield.

Post 126 fell to the Belleville Post 58 Hilgards twice in the District 22 playoffs, including a 7-1 loss at Glik Park in Highland on July 18 to end its season.

“Belleville beat us four times this year and the bottom line is we can’t hit against them,” first-year Alton manager Doug Booten said. “Every since we came out of the Firecracker Tournament it’s been rough hitting and that’s the difference. We’ve played great defense all summer and our pitching has been there.”

Post 126 grabbed a 1-0 lead over the Hilgards in the top of the first on July 18, but watched them tie it in the home half of the first and plate 6 runs in the fourth to soar ahead 7-1 and hang on. Belleville scattered 13 hits on offense and got a complete game from Collin Shea on the mound.

Recent AHS grad Adam Stilts, who served as starting third baseman and ace pitcher during the summer, thought the bad luck vs. Post 58 came from the mental side.

“I think in the beginning of the season we looked over them and took them for granted maybe,” Stilts said of Belleville. “You have to tip your hat to them because they came out to play.”

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton's Adam Stilts gets into position at third base on July 18 vs. Belleville during the District 22 playoffs in Highland. Stilts, Post 126's staff ace, later entered the game to pitch in relief. Alton lost the game 7-1 to end its season.

Rain played a factor in Post 126 finding a groove. Even after winning 10 of its final 12 regular season games, Alton stumbled in the postseason while suffering through 3 consecutive rainouts between losses. The team had a forfeit win over New Athens in the playoffs.

“The last three seasons I’ve been with Dennis (Sharp) (as an assistant) we’ve played 40-plus games,” Doug Booten said. “It’s the benefit of playing in the state tournament in recent history, but (this summer) we didn’t even get 30 games in and it’s hard to get in a rhythm. Then you play Sunday and not again until Thursday in the playoffs. No excuses, everybody’s going through the same thing, but it’s been a rough summer.”

While Mother Nature may have been tough, the camaraderie and baseball in general was a blessing. Jayce Maag, a 2018 Marquette Catholic High grad who just finished his freshman campaign at Lindenwood, reflected on that best after playing a year in college. Maag served as Post 126’s leadoff hitter and starting shortstop and will be too old to play with the team next year.

“The difference between college ball and this is college ball is a business. You realize that when you get there,” Maag said. “This is just a fun environment. This is like playing as a kid in the backyard, throwing the tennis ball against the house.”

That was evident for Gage Booten. The recent East Alton-Wood River High grad was the team’s starting second baseman and got to play for a manager who was also his dad.

“It’s fun for sure,” Gage Booten said. “We get to talk about the game every night.

“We just played hard every night and had a pretty good overall season.”

The manger was happy to have the group he did. Players came from Alton, Marquette, EA-WR, Staunton and Bunker Hill and meshed great.

“We had a winning record once again, these kids competed until the end and we had a lot of good ball players on this team,” Doug Booten said. “More than anything though, they’re all good people. They’ll do well in their lives.”

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Post 126 hurler Cullen McBride winds up to throw a pitch on July 18 vs. Belleville during the District 22 playoffs at Glik Park in Highland.

2019 POST 126 ROSTER

COACHES

Dennis Sharp (General Manager)

Doug Booten (Manager)

Nick Paulda (Assistant)

Connor Melton (Assistant)

Chris Ford (Assistant)

PLAYERS

Kenny Beachum (EA-WR)

Ryan Best (Staunton)

Griffin Bianco (Staunton)

Gage Booten (EA-WR)

John Durrwachter (Alton)

Zach Knight (Alton)

Ethan Kopsie (Marquette)

Nathan Lemons (Alton)

Jayce Maag (Marquette)

Owen Macias (Alton)

Cullen McBride (Staunton)

Nick Rayfield (Alton)

Preston Schepers (Alton)

Owen Stendeback (Alton)

Tyler Steward (Alton)

Adam Stilts (Alton)

Jacob Weidner (Bunker Hill)