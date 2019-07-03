BASKETBALL: El Conquistador

× Expand Photo by Andrew Mather Jakob Lowrance shields the ball from a Wayne State defender on Nov. 10, 2018 during his senior season at Central Missouri. The 2015 CM graduate announced on June 30 he will play professional basketball in Spain beginning this fall.

Family and basketball, those are the things that fuel Jakob Lowrance.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound center and recent University of Central Missouri grad announced on June 30 he had signed a professional contract with Azpeitia ISB of the Spanish Silver League. A 2015 Civic Memorial graduate, it’s been a longtime dream for him to play pro basketball.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was in the sixth and seventh grade,” Lowrance said. “I realized there was more than just the NBA if you wanted to play professionally. I’ve been putting in a lot of hours in the gym and the weight room trying to get better, because that was always my end goal to play professionally. “I have no desire to get a quote unquote real job anytime soon.”

For his career at Central Missouri Lowrance scored 1,181 points, averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. What really makes him stand apart is his shooting abilities. He shot 52.9 percent overall, 42.7 from 3-point range and 79.1 from the free throw line.

“What’s going to hopefully carry me is my ability to shoot the ball at a very high clip for a big man,” Lowrance said. “Being able to do that and draw bigs out to get the shot protection away from the rim is what I’ve always done, which is different than a lot of bigs.”

Lowrance has worked with agent Drew Kelso of One Motive Sports to start his career. He had interest from teams in Canada, France, England, Germany and Luxembourg before getting his first offer from ISB in Spain. He jumped on that offer.

× Expand Photo by Andrew Mather Lowrance drives to the basket against Wayne State on Nov. 10, 2018.

“My former teammate and roommate from college (Spencer Reaves) was already signed with them, so I get to play with him,” he said. “He’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with, so it was a no-brainer for me to sign with ISB.”

Reaves, who played with Lowrance for three seasons with the Mules, is entering his second season with ISB, offering an easier transition for the CM alum.

“Sometimes these kids may not go to the best places and end up in a bad situation,” Lowrance said. “I didn’t want to end up in a bad situation for my first year. That league, even though it’s a third level league in Spain, it’s a respected league and gets good exposure to start out as a rookie. I knew exactly what to expect with practices, facilities, living arrangements because Spencer had been there.”

Relationships are important to Lowrance. It comes from his close family, which even saw his brother Kaleb take a graduate assistant coaching job during his senior year at UCM.

That solid support system has helped Lowrance get to the professional ranks, which is why June 30 will always be a bittersweet day for him.

The day he could announce he was embarking on a pro career his uncle Bob Lowrance passed away from a heart attack at the age of 62. He was on vacation in the Virgin Islands when it happened.

“It was bittersweet because my uncle had always wanted to go overseas to watch me play,” Lowrance said. “We talked about it when I was getting some German interest. They used to house a German foreign exchange student a long time ago at CM. It was tough when he passed the same day I could release my signing because I knew he would always be someone who would be able to and want to come watch my games.

“I love my family and the support they show because without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s tough to find a great support system like that. Some kids don’t have it and I think they struggle because of it and I’ve always been grateful for having my family.”

Lowrance will leave for Azpeitia, Basque Country, Spain in August. Preseason begins in September. During the season games will only be one day a week.