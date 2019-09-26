BASKETBALL: Gallatin Award trivia night is Oct. 12

GallatianBanquet

The Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet will be celebrating its 75th edition in the spring, honoring the boys and girls basketball programs of the five Riverbend high schools.

In support of that, the second annual Gallatin Awards trivia night is scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Wood River VFW Hall, located at 231 E. Edwardsville Rd. in Wood River. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with trivia going from 7-10 p.m.

Tables will be comprised of a maximum of eight players. Price for a table is $160, which will include draught beer and soda. No outside drinks are allowed, but please bring your own snacks.

This will be general trivia, so everyone is welcome. Raffle and auction items will be available with items like Missouri Valley Conference basketball tickets, area restaurant gift certificates and signed sports memorabilia, plus much more. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and side games, so bring extra cash.

Please act fast to reserve a table, space is limited. Call Bill Roseberry at (618) 977-5668. Anyone interested in being a round sponsor or wanting to donate raffle items also please call.

The Gallatin Awards took over for the Alton Exchange Club in 2018. The now defunct Alton Exchange Club sponsored the banquet from 1946-2017. This awards banquet is older than the NBA. Alton’s Donovan Clay and Civic Memorial’s Anna Hall were the 2019 Players of the Year recipients.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2019 — Donovan Clay of Alton and Anna Hall of CM

2018 — Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of CM

2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megan Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2006 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Demarko "Book" Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette Catholic

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette Catholic and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDaniel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette Catholic

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette Catholic

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette Catholic

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette Catholic

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Larry Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter