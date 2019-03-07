BASKETBALL: Gallatin POY Banquet set for March 24

GallatianBanquet

The 74th edition of the Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet will be March 24 at the Best Western Premier Hotel on College Ave. in Alton.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 apiece, which will include drinks and a buffet style dinner. This is an alcohol free event.

The storied event, which was sponsored by the Alton Exchange Club through 2017, was taken over by the current committee last year and named for Roxana grad and James Naismith Hall of Famer Harry Gallatin.

Both boys and girls basketball programs from Alton, Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana High Schools will be recognized at the fete. Player of the Year awards will be given to a male and female recipient, along with 110 percent, free throw and team sportsmanship awards. There will also be a service award given to a member in the community who has given to the sport of basketball in the Riverbend.

The speaker for the night is Althoff Catholic boys basketball head coach Greg Leib. He is part of the 2019 class for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Leib has guided the Crusaders since the 1997-98 season and won a Class 3A state championship in 2016. Althoff also finished second under his direction in 3A in ‘15.

Prior to coaching the Crusaders, Leib served as head coach for the Roxana Shells from 1992-96, earning a regional title along the way there. He also played collegiately at SIUE.

Varsity basketball players and coaches from the five Riverbend schools get into the event for free. The committee urges community members and youth and junior high coaches and players to attend this storied event, too. Unfortunately they can’t be comped for their tickets, but witnessing the tradition and today’s standouts can help motivate tomorrow’s stars.

The committee would also like to welcome and show its gratitude toward this year’s corporate sponsor for the banquet, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. This long standing awards banquet wouldn’t be possible without public support.

The Gallatin POY Banquet committee is comprised of Bill Roseberry, Steve Porter, Joe Silkwood, Frank Akers, Roger Lewis, Trish Holmes and Tim Lowrance.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2018 — Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of CM

2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megan Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2006 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Demarko "Book" Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette Catholic

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette Catholic and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette Catholic

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette Catholic

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette Catholic

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette Catholic

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Larry Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR

