BASKETBALL: Hoopin' it up

The Redbird Alumni Basketball Game will return for another year.

The second annual event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at the West Elementary School gymnasium.

The event will consist of two games. The first game will be the alumni divided in 2 teams of random selected years. The second game will be the Alton Alumni vs. O’Fallon Panther Alumni.

Tickets for the event are $10. There will be raffles, a 50/50 and a special featured half-time show.

Alumni can still register until November 1st. The cost for the alumni players is $50 and the fee includes a jersey and T-shirt. The cost for alumni cheerleaders, dancers and pom performers is $25.

“Our main goal is to help raise funds for the Alton Middle and Alton High Schools Sports teams and their programs," AAA President Carlita Tolbert said. "However, we are hoping to give a percentage of this particular fundraiser to the Alton High School Weight Room Fund Drive. Renovating the weight room will benefit the students and athletes."

Payments can be sent to AAA at P.O. Box 894, Godfrey, IL 62035.

Call Tolbert at 618-558-4343 or e-mail her at altonathletics@yahoo.com for more information.