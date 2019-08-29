BASKETBALL: Madison High to honor Freeman on Sept. 22

University of Illinois Athletics Don Freeman

Don Freeman will enter the Fighting Illini Athletics Hall of Fame at the University of Illinois during a celebration on Sept. 20-21. On Sept. 22 he’ll get his due recognition at Madison High.

The former all-state selection for the Trojans will have the gym at Madison named for him during a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Freeman was an all-stater at Madison, an All-American at U of I and an all-pro during a solid ABA (American Basketball Association) career. He played one season in the NBA in 1975-76 with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring. Freeman sits seventh on the all-time scoring list in the ABA with 11,554 points. He captured an ABA title with the Indiana Pacers in ‘72-73.

He’s already a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Fame and was honored as 1 of 33 Illini greats to have his jersey hung in the rafters at State Farm Arena in 2008.

His 27.8 points per game and 668 points in 1965-66 at U of I are still single season benchmarks and he remains No. 12 on the all-time scoring list there. Freeman graduated from Madison in 1962 after leading the ‘61-62 Trojans to a 28-1 record, a No. 5 ranking in the state and a regional championship.

IBCA HOF coach Dave Hodges, a former assistant for Madison state champion coach Larry Graham, will serve as emcee at the reception for Freeman.