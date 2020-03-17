Bethalto’s Zipprich busy at Blackburn

Submitted Photo Brittney Zipprich

Civic Memorial High graduate Brittney Zipprich has plenty to do as part of the Blackburn College coaching staff.

Last month, she completed her second season as an assistant coach with the Blackburn women’s basketball team. Zipprich also has spent the past two fall seasons as the head women’s cross country coach at the school.

The Blackburn women’s basketball team posted an overall record of 5-19 this season. CM senior Annika Ochs was a member of the Beavers.

The girls cross country team consisted of just one runner in the fall in Triad grad Kathryn Chase.

Before coming to Blackburn, Zipprich was a four-year member of the women’s basketball team at Webster University in St. Louis. She graduated in 2018 with a B.A. in educational studies.

Zipprich worked the Nike Basketball Camp each year from 2015-18, and participated in the annual Civic Memorial basketball camp from 2014-16.

Blackburn is a member of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and plays at the NCAA Division III level.

Tom Emery may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.