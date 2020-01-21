Bianca Vozenilek is Prairie Farms Dairy Student-Athlete of the Week

Vozenilek

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is SIUE softball player Bianca Vozenilek. The junior from Plainfield, Ill., is majoring in economics and holds a 4.0 grade-point average.

Vozenilek picked up the team's only shutout on the season against Eastern Illinois last season and finished the year with 50 strikeouts.

SIUE softball will open its season at the Alcorn State Tournament in Mississippi on Feb. 14.

