Blazin’ Warriors

× Expand (Left) Granite City senior Andrew O’Keefe leads the pack in the 800-meter run at the Norm Armstrong Invitational on April 6 at Belleville West. He placed first in the event. (Right) Granite City senior Toni Rush receives the baton from teammate Russhel Hollis in the third leg of the sprint medley relay at the Southwestern Illinois Relays on March 22 at Edwardsville.

After the Granite City track season comes to an end in May, seniors Andrew O’Keefe and Toni Rush will be going their separate ways.

O’Keefe will be heading west to Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo., to compete in cross country and track, while Rush is heading south to Alabama A&M University in Normal, Ala., to participate in track.

But first, O’Keefe and Rush will focus on finishing their prep track careers by heading east to Charleston for the IHSA Class 3A state meet. They have competed at state in each of the last three years and have a combined three state medals.

“I’m just looking forward to everything in what’s left to come this track season,” O’Keefe said. “College is going to be great. I’m looking to have more fun for the rest of my senior year.”

Rush earned all-state honors in relay events in her freshman and sophomore seasons. She helped the 800-meter relay team place fourth in 2016 and the 400 quartet come in sixth in 2017. O’Keefe placed second in the 1,600-meter run in last year’s state meet for his first all-state medal.

Last year, O’Keefe and Rush were the Warriors’ lone track athletes who competed in Charleston. The 1,600 was the only race O’Keefe competed in at the boys meet. Rush participated in the 100 and 200 in the girls meet but didn’t qualify for finals in either event.

“Andrew is like my idol,” Rush said. “The simple fact that me and him represented Granite City (at state) made me feel good.”

O’Keefe has been a strong performer in the distance events since he joined the GCHS boys track team his freshman year. He has a total of 18 victories in the outdoor season and 8 in the indoor season.

This year, he’s off to another blazing start, winning the Illinois Top Times state championship in the 1,600 for the second year in a row on March 23 and placing first in the 800 at the Norm Armstrong Invitational on April 6 at Belleville West.

“I love Granite City, the coaches, the teammates and my family,” said O’Keefe, who also competed at the state cross country meet three times. “Everybody is supporting me in Granite City. They’re great. I just try to wear this jersey with Warriors on the back with as much pride as possible and do it for all of them.”

O’Keefe ran a 4:14 in the 1,600 at this year’s Illinois Top Times meet, 5 seconds faster than last year’s meet.

“Getting that win keeps me motivated and keeps me working,” O’Keefe said.

Rush has been a valuable member in the sprint events throughout her prep track career. When she helped the 4x200 team finish fourth her freshman year, it marked the first time a Granite City relay team earned all-state honors. She has seven victories in the outdoor season and four in the indoor season during her career.

“When I came (to the team) my freshman year, I was actually shocked because I didn’t have much experience,” Rush said. “The fact that I got my first state medal was absolutely amazing.”

Now, the senior is looking to end her career with her third all-state medal.

“I have to be willing to push myself, even if it hurts,” she said. “I’m ready to go all the way this year.”

