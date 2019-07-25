Bleeding blue

× Expand Granite City graduate Andrea Hyde competes in an indoor meet for Illinois College during the 2019 season.

After three years, Illinois College has been good to Andrea Hyde.

The Granite City graduate has been one of the top performers for the Lady Blues’ women’s track and field team, getting 42 first-place finishes, breaking school records in four events, qualifying for nationals four times and earning an All-American award.

“I’m really enjoying it up there,” Hyde said.

Now, Hyde is hoping for bigger and better things in her senior season at the NCAA Division III school in Jacksonville.

“I’m excited for my senior year,” Hyde said. “I know that it will bring me greatness.”

Hyde competes in the sprint events at IC. She’s the school’s record holder in the 100, 400 and 800-meter relays in the outdoor season and the 4x200 indoors. She also has won seven Midwest Conference titles, four outdoor and three indoor.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without the support that I have, like my friends at school and my mother (Christina Hayes) and sister (Deanna Hyde),” Hyde said. “I had the mentality to keep on pushing to do it. My coaches have always been there for me.” IC coach Jason Haynes said Hyde has been a great addition to the squad ever since her first collegiate track meet on Jan. 21, 2017, the Snow Bird Open at IC’s indoor track.

“She’s a lot of fun to have on the team,” Haynes said. “She’s got a lot of heart and she’s got a lot of passion and it shows. It’s fun because she’s let that show through a little bit more every year.”

Hyde was coming off a solid prep career at GCHS. When she was a senior, she was part of a 4x200 team that finished fourth, making it the first time the school’s girls track team earned all-state honors in a relay.

“In high school, you always see the same teams every meet and you didn’t travel much,” said Hyde, a 2016 GCHS graduate. “In college, you travel more. That’s a new thing.”

In her freshman year at IC, Hyde had seven first-place finishes — including an indoor conference victory in the 60-yard dash — and placed 13th in the 100 in outdoor nationals.

“We definitely expected her to be good, maybe not as good as she ended up being,” Haynes said. “I wouldn’t say it was a surprise because we knew she had something there. By the time we got to outdoor season in her freshman year, we definitely knew that we needed to start booking for hotels for nationals.”

Hyde returned to outdoor nationals as a sophomore and placed sixth in the 100, her first All-American honor.

“It was a great moment for me as an athlete and my coach because it was something I was really working hard to get to and we finally made it,” Hyde said.

Hyde wrapped up an outstanding junior season at IC, competing at the NCAA Division III indoor and outdoor national meets. She finished 14th in the 100 at outdoor nationals in Geneva, Ohio, and 20th in the 60-meter dash in indoor nationals in Boston.

“I think that’s her taking the next step in the evolution of her as a runner,” Haynes said. “It’s a little bit tougher to qualify for the indoor national meet, so just qualifying in general is a huge honor and I definitely expect her to be back there again next year.”

Other accomplishments

Earned U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Midwest Region honors three times

Named Midwest Conference Track Performer of the Week seven times

Earned all-Southwestern Conference honors in three events in her senior year at GCHS

Competed with TyKiaza Jones, Toni Rush and Niya Wilson in the 4x100 and 4x200 at Class 3A girls state track meet in 2016

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter