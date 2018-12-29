Blissful Billiken

× Expand photo by Bill Barrett Annabelle Copeland, a 2017 Marquette Catholic High grad, recently finished up her sophomore season at Saint Louis University, which included an Atlantic 10 conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament for her women’s soccer team.

Marquette Catholic graduate and Godfrey native Annabelle Copeland has had a lot to process recently.

As a member of the Saint Louis University women’s soccer program, she is recovering from the rollercoaster of emotions that has been the past few months. SLU recently won the Atlantic 10 conference, only to go on to lose a heartbreaking 2-1 NCAA Tournament game in double overtime against Kansas on Nov. 16.

Watching the second-round game between Kansas and North Carolina from home, Copeland admits there were hard feelings about losing such a high-profile match just days earlier.

“It’s a little bittersweet for us, just watching it and thinking that could be us,” Copeland said.

While the outcome of the season may still sting, Copeland and the Billikens have no reason to hang their heads. Amid a barrage of injuries to key players, the team persevered and made an incredible record-setting run through the regular season. Copeland says a lot of the success has to do with how tight-knit the team is.

“We are super, super close,” Copeland said. “The bond we have comes pretty naturally.”

The bond is evident on the field. This year Copeland and the Billikens rattled off 18 wins, more than any other Division I team in the country, with 14 of those wins coming consecutively. They are just the third SLU women’s soccer team in school history to reach the NCAA tournament and the first to win 10 conference games. They also set school records for shots on goal (444) and fewest shots allowed (123) in a season.

Copeland is proud to be a part of the squad and is enjoying every moment of her experience at SLU. She always knew coming in she would have to earn a spot on the team and after two years feels like she is working toward becoming a solidified starter.

“Coming in, I definitely expected to not have much playing time, and then through last season and into this season, my role was to come off the bench, and I kind of embraced that role,” she said.

She may be downplaying her achievements; in her freshman year, she was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week in Sept. 2017 and received the Billikens Goal of the Year award for an equalizer goal in a 1-1 game against Kansas. She was also third on the team in minutes played by a freshman and tied for fourth in shots on goal.

As a sophomore, she played in all 22 matches, scoring 3 goals and notching 2 assists.

In the NCAA tournament game against Kansas, Copeland was one of three players to come off the bench. She subbed in at the 26th minute and was on the field for SLU’s only goal of the game. In total, she was on the field for 64 minutes of a 1-hour and 43-minute affair.

The game may have been the most high-profile match of her soccer career, but everything leading up to it made it feel as normal as any other game.

“It felt like a normal bus trip for us, we were going somewhere we could drive to, so the normal thing we have been doing all season was leave on a Wednesday morning, drive all the way there, train on Thursday, game on Friday,” she said. “Our approach was that it was just another game.”

As for the nerves, Copeland said they are something she has always dealt with.

“I get nerves before every game, but I just tell myself to wait, and then as soon as the game starts I forget about them,” she said.

Looking forward, Copeland expects her Billikens to make another bid for the NCAA tournament and hopefully a deeper run. This year’s team was a good mix of age and experience, with 6 freshmen, 8 sophomores, 6 juniors and 6 seniors.

“We definitely have the potential to take another run,” Copeland said.

A lot of credit for building such a successful program is due to head coach Katie Shields and the positive atmosphere she has built for her team.

“She is just awesome. Super focused on the team, on us as individuals as opposed to having to win,” Copeland said. “We have individual meetings with the coaches every week just to talk about our living situation, if we miss home, stuff like that.”

Copeland is a biochemistry major and pre-med. Her plan is to go to dental school after she finishes her bachelor’s degree at SLU.

MARQUETTE HIGHLIGHTS

Copeland helped the Explorers compile a 65-28-7 record during her four years, earn three sectional championships and finish third at the Class 1A state tournament in 2016.

The first hat trick of Copeland’s prep career game in the 4-2 win over Williamsville in the ‘16 Class 1A third-place match at state.

Copeland was named all-sectional as a junior in ‘16 and honorable mention all-sectional as a sophomore in ‘15 by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

