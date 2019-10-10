Blitz Blurb: Granite City

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Granite City senior quarterback Freddy Edwards goes for a run against Collinsville on Oct. 4. The Warriors earned their second win of the season, beating the Kahoks 54-49. Now they prepare for a trip to Breese Mater Dei in Week 7.

Granite City Warriors (2-4)

Every year, Freddy Edwards looks forward to playing against the Collinsville Kahoks.

“Going into my freshman year in high school, everybody was saying, ‘You’ve got to beat Collinsville, you’ve got to beat Collinsville,’” the Granite City senior quarterback said. “It’s the game everyone cares for.”

Edwards has been successful against Collinsville throughout his prep football career, scoring 9 touchdowns in 3 meetings, including 3 in a 54-49 win during a Week 6 contest at Collinsville.

Edwards helped Granite City improve to 2-4 and defeat the Kahoks for the second year in a row.

“It’s a good feeling to come out in my senior year and spoil Collinsville’s homecoming game,” Edwards said.

Now, Edwards is looking to help the Warriors get back to the state playoffs as their regular season comes down to the final three weeks. The Warriors will travel to Breese at 7 p.m. Friday to take on the Mater Dei Knights in a Week 7 contest.

Granite City must beat Mater Dei, Cardinal Ritter and Belleville East in its final 3 contests to clinch its second straight state playoff berth. Last year, the Warriors competed in the state playoffs for the first time since 2011.

“It’s really important because we don’t want to go home early,” senior linebacker Keyon White said.

The Warriors lost their first 3 games of the 2019 season to Jersey, Carbondale and Francis Howell before beating Carnahan on Sept. 21 for their first win. They lost to Quincy Notre Dame 49-24 on Sept. 27 at home.

Against Collinsville, Granite City stormed to a 41-14 lead after Edwards scored on a 52-yard touchdown catch from Omarion Gooden just 21 seconds into the third quarter. But the Kahoks (0-6) rallied to get within 48-42 in the final seconds of the quarter.

With the Warriors leading 54-49, the Kahoks had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds of the game, but turned the ball over on downs.

“They played their hearts out,” Granite City coach Orlando “Doc” Gooden said of Collinsville. “Nobody wants to take a loss on homecoming. They were playing for themselves and everybody here that was in attendance. Their energy was high and we had to keep our energy up to keep up with those guys tonight. I take my hat off to them.”

The Warriors had two touchdowns apiece from junior Sebastian Turner and sophomore Kayshawn White and a TD from sophomore Markelland Gardner.

Edwards has a 3-0 record against the Kahoks. When he was a freshman, Edwards scored 3 TDs as starting quarterback in the Warriors’ 34-18 victory at Collinsville.

“It feels like yesterday that I was here in my freshman year,” said Edwards, who didn’t play against the Kahoks in his sophomore year because of a shoulder injury.

This year, Edwards is leading a team that has just 9 seniors and a combined 20 freshmen and sophomores.

“My job as a senior, leader and captain of this team is to help them out in practice, making sure they know the plays,” Edwards said.

Granite City will look to beat Mater Dei (5-1) for the second year in a row. Last year, the Warriors beat the Knights 39-27 in their final home game.

“We’re all ready for next week,” he said.

Granite City roster

1 Omarion Gooden QB/FS 6-0 160 9

2 Freddie Edwards QB 6-0 190 12

3 Jaylen Burris WR 5-9 160 11

4 Alex Knust QB/SS 5-7 150

5 Garry Webster RR/SB 5-8 140 12

6 Gabriel Westfall-McKenzie RB/CB 5-5 140 10

7 Daniel Berry RB/OLB 6-1 210 10

8 Markelland Gardner 6-0 125 MLB/DE 10

9 Kayshawn White RB/FS 5-10 160 10

10 Kory Duich WR 5-10 160 11

11 Devon Pierson MLB 6-0 205 12

12 Chase Reeves K 5-7 140 11

13 Sebastian Turner QB 6-1 215 11

15 Montre Snead SS/WR 5-9 170 12

18 Alex Bonvicino WR/DE 6-1 185 11

20 Aaron Barnett WR/DB 6-0 150 11

21 Brandon Rodgers CB 6-0 150 9

22 Ian Poston WR/CB 5-8 140 9

23 Collin Petrillo WR/SS 5-10 160 11

24 Frank Best WR/CB 5-7 110 10

25 Andre Mitchell MLB/FB 5-7 165 12

26 Jaylon Jones MLB 5-6 150 11

28 Orlando Granger WR/MLB 5-10 170 10

29 Christian Doughty WR/OLB 5-10 160 12

32 Kody Galloway RB/SS 5-9 160 10

37 James Hoffman WR 6-0 140 12

50 Stephen Pauley T/DE 6-3 200 10

51 Ashten Arnold G 5-10 160 9

52 Adam Allen MLB/G 5-10 200 12

55 Keyon White MLB 6-2 225 12

58 Mason Kelly T/G 6-0 265 10

63 Dante Parker T 6-2 260 10

66 Alex Wright G/T 6-2 275 10

69 Grant Wright DE 5-11 190

72 Dorian Arguelles DE 6-4 270 9

73 Jordan LeFlore DT 6-1 300 10

79 Brian Hines T 6-4 265 11

