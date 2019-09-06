Blitz Blurb: Week 1

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Marquette sophomore running back Cliff Chandler looks for running room during the rain in Week 1 vs. CM. The Eagles blanked the Explorers 22-0. Marquette now heads to Breese Mater Dei in Week 2. They lost to the Knights 50-14 last year.

Marquette Explorers (0-1)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the first five weeks of the 2019 football season, each football team in the Riverbend will be featured, recapping their previous game and previewing their upcoming game.

The season didn’t kick off quite the way the Marquette Catholic Explorers anticipated Aug. 30.

With steady rain throughout the night at Public School Stadium, the Explorers lost 22-0 to the visiting Civic Memorial Eagles.

“I think the conditions had a little bit to do with it, but I’m going to take my hat off to my opponent,” Marquette head coach Darrell Angelton said. “I think they came in with a game plan and said, ‘If it’s going to rain like that, I’m going to run it between the tackles.’ They threw a little to keep us honest and they executed.”

CM accumulated 155 yards rushing, getting a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior Nick Walker and another from quarterback Noah Turbyfill. Sophomore Kuron Parchmon paced the attack with 93 yards on the ground.

Figure in 4 turnovers for Marquette in Week 1 to none for the Eagles and it had a recipe for bad results for the Explorers.

Jake Hewitt, a junior quarterback playing in his first game with Marquette, struggled to the tune of 11-of-29 passing for 73 yards and 3 interceptions.

“(Hewitt) has looked really good in practice, and if we’re going to be a spread team we’ve got to connect with those short passes,” Angleton said. “They were open all night, but we had a couple drops, a couple bad passes, some bad read decisions.”

Marquette also struggled to get going on the ground. Sophomore runner Cliff Chandler only accrued 17 yards on 11 carries in sloppy conditions. Some of the issues came from loose footing, but offensive line woes were partly to blame. Chandler didn’t get much room to run before CM had hands on him.

“We had an ineligible guard from something that happened last year and he’ll be back next week, so we had a first-year offensive guard and that was part of it,” Angleton said. “There were times the offensive line didn’t play downhill in the mud. Cliff’s a dynamic kid, as you saw with some outside runs in the fourth quarter, so give him something to work with.”

The Eagles grabbed a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and tacked on their third TD in the third quarter. They are 5-1 vs. Marquette since the rivalry series was renewed in 2014.

One highlight for the Explorers was junior running back/linebacker Zach Smith, who made some nice tackles, a couple nice runs late and had 4 catches for 33 yards to lead the receiving corps.

“Zach’s a heck of an athlete and he shows it week in and week out,” Angleton said.

Week 2 sends Marquette to Breese to battle the Mater Dei Knights. Mater Dei is also 0-1 after losing 32-28 to Effingham.

The Knights lean heavily on junior signal caller Reed Braundmeier who threw for 276 yards and 2 TDs last week.

The Explorers need to limit outside runs, which hurt them against CM and play more physical on the O-line.

“I’m going to have to increase the intensity a little bit. The offensive linemen are going to have to get more intense with each other,” Angleton said. “I don’t have a bunch of guys playing both ways so I’ve got to take advantage of that.

Marquette roster

1 Chris Jackson RB/LB 5-10 200 9

2 Zach Smith RB/LB 6-0 185 11

3 Gerold Nave III WR/DB 5-10 165 11

4 Logan Sternickle QB/WR/DB 6-0 180 10

6 Jake Hewitt QB/LB 6-2 190 11

7 Connor Hampton WR/DB 6-1 185 11

11 Devon Fields WR/DB 6-1 175 11

12 Jonah Fahnestock K 6-0 170 11

13 Cliff Chandler RB/DB 5-10 170 10

17 Jacob Begnel WR/LB 5-9 170 10

20 Carson Hutchinson RB/LB 5-10 175 9

21 Nick Moore WR/DB 6-0 175 9

22 Luke Daniel LB/DL 5-10 185 11

23 Jamion Everage WR/DB 5-9 160 9

28 Alex Barnhart LB/WR 6-1 185 11

32 Joshua Harris WR/LB 5-10 180 9

33 Nate Buhs WR/LB 5-9 170 10

39 Iggy McGee RB/LB 5-10 185 12

41 Nathan Hamberg WR/LB 6-0 190 9

44 Max Cogan K/WR/DB 6-0 235 9

50 Xavier Ware DE/OL 6-0 235 9

51 Samuel Harshbarger OL/DL 6-0 200 10

52 Hayden Garner OL/LB 5-10 185 9

54 Greyson Snider OL/DL 5-10 240 11

55 Colten Roswell OL/DL 5-10 240 10

56 Jackson Garvey OL/DL 6-0 220 11

57 Donovan Harsley OL/DL 6-2 270 9

58 Jaxson Hendricks DL/TE 6-5 230 12

60 Sam Ward OL/DL 6-1 270 10

63 Jacob Gaterman OL/DL 6-3 195 12

64 Caleb Gardner OL/DL 5-10 200 10

65 Owen Thomeczek OL/DL 6-0 205 11

70 Jacob Graves OL/DL 6-2 270 10

71 Garrett Wilcox OL/DL 6-1 200 12

72 Matthew Dixon OL/DL 6-1 240 10

75 Khalin Bethel OL/DL 6-2 190 11

79 Nathan Gerhart OL/DL 6-2 250 9

80 Mike Warneke WR/LB 6-2 175 10

81 Brett Terry WR/DB 6-2 185 12

88 Emerson Wylie WR/DB 5-10 175 10

