Blitz Blurb: Week 2

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Longtime CM head coach Rick Reinhart has returned to the Eagles as an assistant coach this year. Here, he talks to senior Keaton Loewen in Week 2 at EA-WR. CM is off to a sizzling 2-0 start.

Civic Memorial Eagles (2-0)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the first five weeks of the 2019 football season, each football team in the Riverbend will be featured, recapping their previous game and previewing their upcoming game.

Efficient football has been key to Civic Memorial’s 2-0 start.

The Eagles have forced 6 turnovers and not coughed it up themselves, and the defensive starters have yet to allow a touchdown. That efficiency has led to a 22-0 shutout of Marquette Catholic in Week 1 and a 43-6 win at East Alton-Wood River in Week 2.

Steady rain at Public School Stadium Week 1 limited CM, which showed off its air attack in Wood River. Senior quarterback Noah Turbyfill was 13-of-16 passing with 4 TDs, all in the first half.

“I feel like we’re pretty quick offensively and defensively and we showcased that tonight,” Eagles head coach Mike Parmentier said. “We weren’t in the mud this week, and I’m not saying we’re super fast, but we looked a lot quicker than last week.”

After just having one completion for 14 yards in Week 1, Turbyfill was stoked to be more involved against the Oilers.

“It was wet last week and I didn’t get to do much,” he said. “I thought I played well and I thought the team played well; my O-line did great.

“I’ve got a good set of receivers and a couple sophomores (Logan Turbyfill and Kuron Parchmon) who are really good. Nick Walker is a beast, too.”

Parchmon and younger brother Logan Turbyfill were the beneficiaries of TD tosses. Parchmon’s 47-yard snare at 4:22 in the first quarter opened the scoring and relaxed the senior signal caller.

“That really set the tone for me and let me know this was going to be a fun game,” Turbyfill said.

Parchmon also had a 12-yard TD grab. Logan Turbyfill had TD catches of 10 and 32 yards.

Chandler Powell had a good day in Wood River, too. He led the rushing attack with 9 carries for 77 yards and 2 scores.

Parmentier also praised his young offensive line of juniors Kaeden Toenyes and Vincent Cafazza and sophomores Ryan Lynn, Cole Stimac and Melvin Hodge.

Outside of a 7-yard TD run by the Oilers’ Ryan Dawson in the fourth quarter, CM has yet to allow any points. The reserves were in on that score.

Fumble recoveries by Cole Klaustermeier and Hunter Hargrave and a sack by Alex Reams highlighted the defense.

“We’re pretty experienced on defense,” Parmentier said. “We’ve got really good linebackers. Our defensive line is young, but they’re getting better every week.”

The Eagles are going to need that experience and efficiency to shine in Week 3 as they welcome Cahokia (1-1) to Lewis Hauser Field for the home opener. The Comanches had a hard-fought 41-22 loss to Chaminade in Week 2 after blanking Collinsville 26-0 in Week 1.

Parmentier knows it won’t be easy to beat them. Cahokia shut out an undefeated CM squad 26-0 at home in Week 3 last year.

“We’re going to see a lot of speed,” Parmentier said. “They beat Collinsville 26-0 and we were kind of not expecting that, so they’re obviously very good. We’ve got to contain their speed and hopefully the defense plays well and we don’t turn the ball over. I feel like we can play with anybody, but a lot of things have to go right for us. To be 2-0 with them coming in is where we wanted to be.”

Turbyfill has faith in his team.

“I’m very confident we can put up points against any team,” he said. “Last year we weren’t doing all that hot, but this year is a different story. We’ve been working all season, all summer and we’re ready to go.”

CM roster

1 Kuron Parchmon RB/DB 5-11 160 10

2 Logan Turbyfill WR/DB 6-3 185 10

3 Noah Turbyfill QB/LB 6-0 190 12

4 Alex Reams WR/LB 6-2 180 12

5 Chandler Powell RB/LB 5-11 210 12

6 Braden Arview RB/LB 5-10 160 10

7 Kaylyn Aiello K 5-7 130 10

8 Colton Carlisle RB/LB 5-10 170

9 Max White WR/DB 5-11 160 12

10 Nick Brousseau RB/LB 5-10 160 10

12 Keaton Loewen WR/DB 5-10 160 12

13 Dillon Dublo TE/LB 6-3 180 11

14 Evan Zobrist RB/DB 5-9 140 10

15 Adrian Mcdougle WR/DE 6-2 180 11

16 Jordan McMurray WR/DB 5-10 140 10

21 Grant Lane WR/DB 6-4 170 12

23 Bryer Arview QB/DB 5-10 155 9

24 Brody Rust WR/DB 5-8 150 10

25 Gage Thornton RB/LB 5-10 160 11

28 Luke Parmentier WR/DB 5-10 160 10

32 Ethan Scott RB/LB 5-10 165 11

33 Nick Walker RB/LB 6-1 195 12

34 Ethan Meiser WR/DB 5-8 140 10

43 Mason Schlemer RB/DB 5-11 160 11

44 Miguel Gonzalez RB/LB 5-9 170 10

47 Briley Christeson RB/DT 5-11 175 11

50 Ryan Lynn OL/DL 6-1 215 10

51 Alec Hamby OL/DL 5-10 220 11

54 Karson Miller OL/DL 5-11 225 12

57 Hunter Hargrave OL/LB 5-9 170 11

59 Dayton Torres DB 5-8 160 10

63 Tim McClellan OL/DL 5-8 160 10

64 Vincent Cafazza OL/DE 6-1 205 10

64 Deacon Schoeneweis OL/DL 5-9 190 10

65 Ryder Collins OL/DL 5-10 180 9

66 Collin Elledge OL/DL 6-1 215 10

67 Cole Klaustermeier OL/DL 6-0 225 11

70 Austin Mullins OL/DL 6-1 190 11

71 Keonte Dugan OL/DL 6-2 230 11

72 David Koshinski OL/DL 6-0 180 12

73 Isaac Wojcikicwicz OL/LB 5-10 185 11

74 Kaeden Toenyes OL/DL 6-3 290 11

74 Thomas Andrews OL/DL 6-0 260 10

77 Cole Stimac OL/DL 6-1 190 10

77 Josh Noel OL/LB 6-1 200 11

78 Melvin Hodge OL/DL 6-4 210 10

79 Collin Kelley OL/DL 5-8 230 10

