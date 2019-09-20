Blitz Blurb: Week 3

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Alton Redbirds charge onto the field at Public School Stadium on Sept. 13 prior to clobbering Collinsville 58-6 to improve to 2-1 on the season. The Birds will have a big Week 4 test, traveling to Edwardsville to take on the Tigers (2-1) in the Southwestern Conference opener for both squads.

Alton Redbirds (2-1)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the first five weeks of the 2019 football season, each football team in the Riverbend will be featured, recapping their previous game and previewing their upcoming game.

The Alton Redbirds have won two games in a row and are finding an identity with a young team.

It’s easy to say that after a 58-6 drubbing of the Collinsville Kahoks at Public School Stadium in Week 3. They rushed for 8 touchdowns and 394 yards on the ground as a team. Senior Dasani Stewart had 18 carries for 248 yards and 3 TDs, while junior Tim Johnson hauled it 13 times for 88 yards and 4 scores. Senior Bobby Smith logged the other TD on a 3-yard plunge.

“We take what the defense gives us and we’re trying to find our identity in what we need to do,” AHS head coach Eric Dickerson said. “We’re trying to get things right and find that chemistry. We’ve been blessed the last few years with some returning starters and this year we’re young. Guys are coming in and finding new spots and we’ve just got to gel and be on the same page.”

The Redbirds are looking for a third straight playoff berth this season. Recent success has given the whole program confidence it maybe didn’t have before 2017’s run and the second playoff victory in school history.

An interception thrown early vs. the Kahoks in the end zone and a later defensive breakdown, allowing a 71-yard TD run on a fourth-and-1 situation didn’t seem to deter the Birds. Facing adversity is something they’ve grown to overcome with program success.

“We’ve definitely changed some things around here and they know there are going to be good and bad things in football games and it’s how are they going to respond to it,” Dickerson said. “We try to stay level and maintain our composure and the kids do a great job. They’re able to move on, don’t get upset about it and come and shut them down the next play.”

After the interception, the Redbirds were able to stop Collinsville on a 3-and-out, setting up Stewart’s first TD, coming on a 36-yard sprint through the middle of the defense.

His other scores came on 44 and 81 yards. His burst of speed was impressive, while his counterpart Johnson ran more physically. He had scores of 15, 1, 1 and 5 yards.

“Sani is one of the fastest kids in the state of Illinois and not to boost myself up, but I’ve got some speed and can get in there and run, too,” Johnson said. “It’s thunder and lightning.”

The backs feed off each other and, coupled with team support, help make it work.

“Tim and I compete every day and it makes both of us better, and then we believe in our O-line and thanks to the O-line for believing in us,” Stewart said.

Dickerson gave lots of credit to the O-line, too, featuring center Jayme Copeland, guards Kyle Hughes and Smith and tackles Tristan Underwood and Rashaun Johnson.

“They moved Collinsville and made some holes for our guys,” Dickerson said.

The young defense played well, too and after a seesaw 22-12 win over Quincy and the dominance against the Kahoks, they are gaining confidence each week.

That’s good entering Week 4 as the Birds head to Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers are 2-1 after beating DeKalb on the road 44-21. It was the first time DeKalb lost at home since Oct. 21, 2016, and the most points it had allowed since then, too.

EHS junior running back Justin Johnson Jr. ran for 179 yards and 3 TDs on 24 carries in the Week 3 win and has 8 scores and 428 yards on the season in just 9 quarters. He’s getting Division I looks, most recently visiting Purdue.

The Redbirds haven’t defeated the Tigers since Sept. 7, 2007, when they won 20-13 in Alton.

“We know they’ve got a good running back and they’re going to be strong up front,” Dickerson said. “We see them every year so we kind of know what to expect. We’ve got to prepare our game and just be ready to go.”

AHS’ Johnson believes in his team, especially following a lopsided victory.

“It was 58-6; that gives us a lot of confidence, and we know we can come out and do this every week,” Johnson said.

Alton roster

1 Kavontay Samelton-Danser WR/DB 6-0 165 11

2 Andrew Jones QB 5-11 140 12

3 Antonio Clanton Jr. LB/RB 5-7 164 11

4 Dasani Stewart RB 5-6 140 12

5 Tim Johnson RB/DB 5-10 169 11

6 Xavier McNear WR/DB 5-10 140 11

7 Ja’Bien Winn DB 5-7 130 11

8 Lamond Williams DB 5-7 125 11

9 Damien Jones LB 5-11 172 11

10 Alero Watson WR/DB 5-10 152 12

11 Javion Morgan WR/DB 6-0 168 11

12 Lonnie Tate WR/DB 6-0 200 12

13 Koran Mason-El DB 5-3 118 12

15 Dominic Chavours DB 5-5 136 12

20 Keith Smith DB 5-6 130 11

21 Aamir Gage LB 5-10 171 12

21 Ja’Markus Gary DB/WR 5-10 170 11

22 Julian Caffey WR/DB 6-0 175 10

23 Rashaan Hipp DB 5-6 157 12

28 Raymond Jankins LB/RB 5-6 145 11

30 Jaylen Telford LB/WR 5-11 175 10

33 Gage Depew LB/RB 6-1 175 10

36 Jordan Icke LB 5-8 168 10

41 Deontae Forest WR/DB 5-5 115 10

45 Arron Spangler LB 5-9 164 11

49 Nick Lopez DE 5-10 190 12

50 Lucas Biggs OL/DL 5-6 245 10

52 Kahron Edwards DL 6-2 287 11

53 Joshua Parker OL/DL 6-0 226 11

54 Sma’J Nelson DL/OL 5-10 223 10

57 A.J. Tyson OL/DL 5-4 245 10

59 Ihzel Brown OL/DL 6-1 200 10

60 Johntae’ Leary OL/DL 5-10 200 11

62 Bobby Smith OL/LB 5-8 245 12

63 Jayme Copeland OL/DL 6-2 310 12

64 Jackie Copeland OL/DL 5-8 240 12

68 Anthony Terrell OL/DL 5-9 392 11

72 Tristan Underwood OL/DL 6-2 209 11

73 Da’Arion Douglas OL/DL 6-1 307 10

74 Kyle Hughes OL/DL 5-9 327 12

75 Rashaun Johnson OL/DL 5-10 211 10

76 Genesis Clay OL/DL 5-11 365 12

77 Joshua Malone DL 5-11 280 11

78 Degion Pranger DL 6-2 318 11

79 Sam Rakoski OL/DL 6-5 332 10

81 Donnell Patterson DB 6-2 151 10

89 Jake Lombardi K 5-11 135 12

99 Joab Tobin DE 6-2 195 11

