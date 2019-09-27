Blitz Blurb: Week 4

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp EA-WR head coach Garry Herron chats with junior quarterback Kenny Beachum during a 35-14 loss to rival Marquette in Week 4. The Oilers, now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Prairie State Conference, return to league action at 7 p.m. Friday at Dupo.

East Alton-Wood River Oilers (2-2)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the first five weeks of the 2019 football season, each football team in the Riverbend will be featured, recapping their previous game and previewing their upcoming game.

This fall, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers are setting their sights on something they have never achieved in program history — going to the state playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

The Oilers returned three all-Prairie State Conference award winners from last year’s team that finished 6-4 and competed in the state playoffs for the third straight year and the ninth time in school history.

“The expectations are still high,” EA-WR coach Garry Herron said. “We have to come out and play some better football if we’re going to make it back to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, and we have to execute.”

Herron said to have a successful season, the Oilers can’t repeat their performance in the 35-14 loss to the Marquette Catholic Explorers in a Week 4 contest Sept. 20 at Public School Stadium. EA-WR committed five turnovers; three of them were in the third quarter.

“We told the guys all week that the team that executed and had the least mistakes will win the game,” Herron said. “We didn’t execute enough. The mistakes we made were bad mistakes and against a well-coached team. You can’t make those mistakes and win football games, and that’s where we were tonight.”

The Oilers dropped to 2-2. Last year, they snapped an 11-game losing streak to Marquette with a 40-21 victory at Memorial Stadium.

“We do have a tougher schedule this year, no doubt,” Herron said. “I like where we are.”

EA-WR began its season on Aug. 31 with a 24-20 road victory over Breese Central. After falling 43-6 to Civic Memorial in Week 2, the Oilers bounced back with a 48-6 victory over Madison the following week to open their PSC season.

The loss to the Explorers snapped EA-WR’s 11-game conference winning streak. The Oilers won the league championship in 2018 with a 6-0 record.

EA-WR trailed Marquette 28-0 before getting a two-yard touchdown run from junior Brody Newberry with 10:04 left in the game. The Oilers also got a 34-yard touchdown run from junior Dylen Oster with 6:48 remaining.

Newberry, senior Gavin Haynes and junior Ryan Dawson are among the top returning players. Newberry, a first-team all-PSC running back last year, scored a pair of TDs in the Oilers’ victory over Breese Central. Haynes returns as a defensive lineman after winning the PSC’s Defensive Player of the Year award last fall. Dawson earned first-team honors at secondary and second-team honors at punter in ‘18.

The Oilers also return junior Kenny Beachum, who is in his second year as quarterback.

“It’s a great group of kids,” Herron said.

EA-WR will travel to Dupo in a Week 5 contest at 7 p.m. Friday. The Oilers defeated the Tigers in each of the last three years. They won 60-12 last year.

Dupo finished 4-5 in 2018 after going winless the year before. The Tigers (1-3) are led by C.J. Robinson, who has thrown for 503 yards with 5 touchdowns and rushed for 335 yards.

“Coach (Joseph) Day does a good job getting kids out,” Herron said. “So they have more kids on the roster than they’ve had in past years, at least since we’ve started playing them. They’re going to be competitive. At least in the past, they had some good, skilled kids. They throw the ball and they make some big plays against us in the passing game, so that’s one thing we have to look at.”

EA-WR roster

1 Brendan Noel RB/OLB 5-9 150 10

2 Chase Keshner QB/DB 5-6 145 10

4 Nick Ellis K 5-10 175 11

5 Ryan Dawson RB/DB 6-3 175 11

6 Dae’Shawn Warren RB/OLB 5-7 160 12

7 Steven Gleason WR/DB 5-9 150 12

8 Aaron Niemeyer RB/DB 5-6 125 10

9 Ronnie Meyers RB/DB 5-9 160 10

11 Kenny Beachum QB/DB 6-0 165 11

14 Spencer Slayden WR/DB 5-10 165 11

20 Kylen Rose RB/ILB 5-9 175 10

21 Will Keith WR/DB 5-8 140 12

22 Seth Slayden RB/OLB 5-10 150 9

23 Brandon Johnson TE/OLB 5-9 170 12

24 Scott Stimson WR/DB 5-6 145 12

25 Brayden St. Peters RB/OLB 6-2 175 9

28 Garrett Holt RB/DB 5-7 185 12

30 Brody Newberry FB/OLB 5-10 200 11

32 Lucas Brown TE/OLB 5-10 180 10

35 Zach Oster FB/ILB 5-9 165 9

38 Dylen Oster RB/MLB 5-9 180 11

42 Damien Wiseman FB/ILB 5-7 200 12

45 Gavin Haynes TE/DL 6-4 245 12

50 D’Angelo Clark OL/DL 5-8 250 12

52 Landen Gilreath OL/DL 5-8 190 11

53 Blake Wright OL/DL 5-8 220 12

55 Josh Franklin OL/DL 5-7 215 11

62 Caleb Yarborough OL/DL 5-11 285 11

63 Cody Wiseman OL/DL 5-7 155 11

65 Christian Redman OL/DL 5-10 165 11

66 Tiffany Gleason OL/DL 5-7 170 10

68 Brandon Wells OL/DL 6-2 180 11

72 Gary Shemonia OL/DL 5-9 165 11

73 Kurtis Hyde OL/DL 5-11 195 12

75 Jacob Weller OL/DL 5-10 265 11

76 Bryce Hyde OL/DL 6-0 250 9

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter