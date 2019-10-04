Blitz Blurb: Week 5

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Gavin Huffman of Roxana looks to throw a pass against Greenville on Sept. 27 at Charlie Raich Field. The Shells lost 21-13 to the Comets to slip to 1-4. They head to Litchfield (0-5) for Week 6. The Purple Panthers have lost 33 straight games.

Roxana Shells (1-4)

EDITOR’S NOTE: Over the first five weeks of the 2019 football season, each football team in the Riverbend will be featured, recapping their previous game and previewing their upcoming game.

The Roxana Shells have found their secret weapon.

Junior Dylan Murray turned in an outstanding debut against the Greenville Comets in a Week 5 contest at Charles Raich Field, finishing with 140 yards on two receptions with a touchdown. He joined the team in early September.

“I called him about three weeks ago,” Roxana coach Wade DeVries said. “I did my one last recruiting pitch. I knew he was fast. I didn’t know if he could catch. I didn’t know if he knew how to put shoulder pads on.”

Murray’s effort wasn’t enough to help the Shells pull off the win over the Comets. Greenville got three touchdowns from Jack Woods to win 21-13 and improve to 5-0.

Still, DeVries is optimistic that Murray — a state qualifier in the 100-meter dash in the 2019 track season — will be a key player for the Shells as their regular season comes down to its final 4 weeks. Roxana travels to Litchfield in a Week 6 contest at 7 p.m. Friday.

“He’s obviously a weapon and we have to be able to utilize him moving forward,” DeVries said.

The Shells, 1-4, beat Hillsboro in Week 3 for their only win and lost games to Vandalia, Carlinville and Pana.

Roxana has lost three of its games by eight points or less, including the one against Greenville. The Shells fell 21-14 to Carlinville in their season opener on Aug. 31 and 26-22 to Vandalia on Sept. 20.

“I told them the moral victories are over,” DeVries said. “I appreciate everything from the teachers, administrators and the community. The support has been incredible. But at the end of the day, you are what your record says and we’re 1-4. We have to play better football, whether it’s Litchfield, Gillespie, Staunton or Southwestern, if we want to have a shot of winning games moving forward and getting to 5 (victories) because that’s what is about.”

Trailing 14-0 to Greenville, Murray scored a 78-yard touchdown catch with 1:09 left in the third to cut the Comets’ lead to seven points. He made a 62-yard catch in the closing seconds of the contest that later set up a two-yard TD run from Cole Liley.

DeVries, in his second year as Roxana coach, said Murray’s TD gave his team momentum.

“The kids feed off that kind of stuff,” he said.

But minutes after Murray’s TD, the Shells committed a pair of personal foul penalties, resulting in ejections for Braeden Wells and Graham Heilman. The Comets took advantage of those penalties by getting a two-yard TD run from Woods that gave them a 21-7 lead.

“We can’t have stupid penalties,” DeVries said. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We have to be able to stand up toe to toe with the big boys, and that’s what Greenville is.”

Seniors Michael Ilch, David Pluester and Austin Wilburn and junior Parris White are among the top returning players from last year’s team that finished 2-7. Ilch, Pluester and White have a combined 10 touchdowns and Wilburn has 23 tackles.

The Shells will look to beat Litchfield for the sixth straight year on Friday. Roxana won 40-0 last year.

Litchfield is 0-5 and has a 33-game losing streak.

“All we can do after next week is be 2-4,” DeVries said. “That’s the best we can do. We’re more focused on Monday through Thursdays. If you put those days in place, Fridays will take care of themselves, so we’re really focused on that right now.”

Roxana roster

2 Gavin Huffman QB/DB 6-3 170 11

3 Christian Floyd TE/LB 5-10 170 11

4 Jacob Sido WR/DB 6-1 145 12

5 Jacob Rexford RB/LB 5-8 180 11

8 Braeden Wells TE/DB 6-0 175 11

9 Holden Jones WR/DB 6-0 140 11

10 J.J. Bean WR/DB 5-8 145 12

11 Jacob Golenor QB/LB 6-1 185 12

12 Ben Walleck WR/DB 5-11 145 12

14 Aidan Flener RB/DB 5-10 165 10

15 Connor House RB/LB 6-0 210 10

22 Austin Wilburn RB/DB 5-11 140 12

24 Cole Liley RB/DB 5-11 170 12

25 David Pluester RB/LB 5-10 180 12

28 Michael Ilch RB/LB 5-6 175 12

30 Hunter Bailey RB/LB 5-10 185 10

32 Corbin White RB/DB 5-0 155 10

35 Logan Wonders K 5-9 130 11

45 Bryson Presley TE/LB 5-10 220 10

50 Brennan Maykopet OL/LB 6-1 185 11

51 Austin Arview OL/DL 5-11 165 12

52 Kuper Hester OL/DL 5-10 210 10

54 Ashton Noble OL/DL 6-2 260 9

55 Dynte Baugher OL/DL 6-2 250

57 Tayson Gager OL/LB 5-9 200 10

58 Trent Sanders OL/DL 5-9 215 12

60 Devin LaRue OL/LB 5-7 180 12

61 Keith Dufresne OL/DL 5-6 150 10

62 Isaac Katzmarek OL/DL 5-10 190 11

63 James Waters OL/DL 5-9 210 10

64 Jason Pellazari OL/DL 6-2 300 12

68 Justin Laws OL/DL 5-11 250 10

71 Logan Zeller OL/DL 5-10 250 12

72 Graham Heilman OL/DL 6-1 284 11

75 Zachary Stickels OL/DL 6-1 230 11

76 Adam Coles OL/DL 6-2 320 12

79 Matthew Taylor OL/DL 6-4 200 10

80 Lance Young RB/DB 5-8 140 10

82 Dylan Murray WR/DB 5-9 160 11

84 Parris White WR/DB 5-11 150 11

