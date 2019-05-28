BMX RACING: Brighton BMX to host state championship series event

Brighton BMX is pleased to play host to the Illinois state championships series double points qualifier on Saturday.

Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and racing will start soon after. Racers will be coming to compete from all over the state and possibly further.

There is a $30 entry fee.

Some awesome raffle items will be available, including a new television for one lucky winner. There will also be full concessions for the day.

Brighton BMX is located at 414 N. Maple St. in Brighton. For more information on the track call 372-7223.

Visit Brighton BMX on Facebook to learn more about the track and what it has to offer.