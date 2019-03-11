BOYS BASKETBALL: A Redbird celebration

The Alton Redbirds boys basketball team has scheduled a postseason community celebration party from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on March 18 at Bluff City Grill.

The Redbirds are celebrating their outstanding season that included a 23-11 record and a Class 4A regional championship. Alton knocked off Collinsville in the Class 4A Collinsville Regional finals before losing to Belleville West in the East Moline United Sectional semifinals at Edwardsville High School. The squad also won a Chick-Fil-A Basketball Classic championship at Belleville East during the season.

There will be a cash bar and food will be purchased during the event.