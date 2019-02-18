BOYS BASKETBALL: A team to remember

× Expand Submitted photo The 1978-79 Roxana boys basketball team won 16 games and captured its first Mississippi Valley Conference title.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Mike Kratschmer returned to Roxana High School on Feb. 15.

This time, he reunited with his teammates from the 1978-79 Roxana boys basketball team that captured its first Mississippi Valley Conference title and came within a whisker of bringing home a regional championship.

"It's exhilarating," Kratschmer said. "It's exciting. I even had butterflies before we walked on the court. Just to come back here was fun."

The 1978-79 Shells were honored in front of a packed crowd at Larry Milazzo Gymnasium as part of a 40th anniversary celebration at halftime of the Roxana-Staunton boys basketball game. Besides Kratschmer, Tony Schroeder, Roger Brown, Chris Wright, Jerry Allen, Terry Tiller, Ed O'Neill and Bo Kratschmer were the other players who attended as well as head coach Pat Hamm.

"It was wonderful," said Hamm, a Roxana graduate who coached the Shells for 10 seasons from 1970-80. "It was a great honor."

Other players on the team were Tony Catlett, Rick Brown, Jeff Stratton and Ralph Watkins. All of them didn't attend.

Kratschmer, Catlett, Wright, Schroeder and Roger Brown were the starters of a Roxana team that finished 16-10 overall and 9-3 in MVC play.

"Four of the starters went through grade school all the way up to high school and were never split up," said Kratschmer, who was named to the Class AA all-state honorable mention team. "We were a good combination."

Offense was the key in Roxana's memorable season. The Shells scored 1,632 points and averaged 63 points per game. There was no 3-point shot in prep basketball during the '78-79 season.

"We were a true team," Schroeder said. "We were a run and gun team and everybody had their role and we had good guidance on plays to run. We didn't have anybody who weren't willing to share with the others and that's why we won because we played as a team."

Roxana shared the conference title with Mascoutah. The Shells clinched the league championship with a 76-52 win over EA-WR in a home game. Mascoutah later beat Highland to finish in a share of the crown with Roxana, which lost to the Indians twice.

"We had (Mascoutah) on the ropes twice and we couldn't beat them," Kratschmer said. "Jerseyville saved the day for us and beat them when we beat Wood River on their home court. I'll take the tie."

The Shells started postseason play with a 81-59 win over Highland in the Class AA Edwardsville Regional semifinals. Their season season ended with a 62-61 loss to Edwardsville in the finals on a game-winning basket by Dan Allaria as time expired.

The Shells also won MVC championships in three other sports in 1979. The Roxana wrestling, baseball and football teams also came out on top in the conference.

Kratschmer, who now lives in suburban Chicago and works as a service manager at a car dealership, said Schroeder influenced him to set up an anniversary celebration of the Shells' basketball team.

"Tony Schroeder challenged me," Kratschmer said. "He said, 'It's been 40 years. What would it be nice to go back?' I said, 'Challenge accepted.' So I got a hold of the athletic director Dave (Oestreich), who was awesome in putting it together. He asked me if we wanted to come back. I said give me five minutes and I'll call you back. That's how long it took to get everybody back together."

Mark Briggs, who has coached the Roxana boys basketball program since 2001, said the visit from the 1979 squad was special.

"That's why we play basketball and that's why we coach basketball for those moments and tonight was one of them," he said.