BOYS BASKETBALL: All-star Shell

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana's Eddie Lara (11) was selected to play in the Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic on March 24 at Carlinville High School. He is guarded by Staunton's Dylan Hemann (50) during a home game on Feb. 15. Hemann will also play in the all-star game.

Eddie Lara will get to play another basketball game on March 24.

The Roxana senior was selected to play in the 17th annual Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic at Carlinville High School. Lara is the only area player who was picked to play in the event, which features the top 58 boys and girls basketball seniors from South Central Illinois.

There will be boys and girls all-star contests between the East and West teams. Admission is $6 and proceeds will go to the Carlinville Rotary Club.

Lara will play in the West all-star squad that is coached by Carrollton's Matt Goetten and features players such as Jarrett Easterday and Will Walton of Carlinville, Kurt Hall of Jersey, Lucas Sievers and Dylan Hemann of Staunton and E.J. Kahl and Ryne Hanslow of Southwestern.

Lara helped the Shells finish 17-15 this winter, their first winning season in three years. He played in all 32 games and averaged 4.5 points per game.