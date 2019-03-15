BOYS BASKETBALL: All-state Redbird

After enjoying an outstanding senior season with the Alton boys basketball team this winter, Donovan Clay earned a pair of big awards.

The senior was selected honorable mention on the Associated Press Class 4A all-state boys basketball team and earned first-team honors by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. They were Clay's first all-state honors.

Clay joined Marquette Catholic's Chris Hartrich as the Riverbend's only players earning all-state honors. Hartrich was voted Class 2A honorable mention by the IBCA last week.

Clay was the Redbirds' leading scorer at 18 points per game and helped Alton finish 23-11 and capture a Class 4A Collinsville Regional title. 

E.J. Liddell and Lawrence Brazill III of Belleville West and Ray'Sean Taylor were the other Metro East area players on the IBCA Class 4A all-state team. Liddell and Taylor also earned spots on the AP all-state team.