BOYS BASKETBALL: All-state Redbird

Alton senior Donovan Clay earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association this season.

After enjoying an outstanding senior season with the Alton boys basketball team this winter, Donovan Clay earned a pair of big awards.

The senior was selected honorable mention on the Associated Press Class 4A all-state boys basketball team and earned first-team honors by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. They were Clay's first all-state honors.

Clay joined Marquette Catholic's Chris Hartrich as the Riverbend's only players earning all-state honors. Hartrich was voted Class 2A honorable mention by the IBCA last week.

Clay was the Redbirds' leading scorer at 18 points per game and helped Alton finish 23-11 and capture a Class 4A Collinsville Regional title.

E.J. Liddell and Lawrence Brazill III of Belleville West and Ray'Sean Taylor were the other Metro East area players on the IBCA Class 4A all-state team. Liddell and Taylor also earned spots on the AP all-state team.