BOYS BASKETBALL: All-state Shell

Roxana junior Gavin Huffman was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A-2A all-state team, which was released on Saturday.

Huffman was voted on the special mention list. He was the only AdVantage area player to be named on the all-state team and earned all-state honors for the first time in his prep basketball career.

Huffman was voted all-state after turning in an outstanding junior season for the Shells. He averaged 18 points per game, setting a school record for career 3-pointers with 280 and helping Roxana win 23 games and share the South Central Conference championship with Pana. He also was named to the all-SCC boys basketball team for the third year in a row, earning first-team honors.

Several other Metro East area players were named to the IBCA Class 1A-2A all-state team, including Caleb Zurliene and Jacob Schadegg of Mater Dei, Freeburg's Luke Ervie, Althoff's Dalton Burgner, Columbia's Jackson Holmes and Tristan Hercules, Terry Pelcynski and Carson Parker of Nashville.