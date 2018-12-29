BOYS BASKETBALL: Alton and West meeting in finals at Centralia

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton's Malik Smith looks to dribble around an Evanston defender Saturday in Centralia. The Redbirds have advanced to the finals against Belleville West at 9 p.m.

The Alton Redbirds earned a signature win Saturday afternoon in the semifinals at the 76th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament, defeating Evanston 80-68.

The Redbirds improved to 9-5 with the win and will now meet top-seeded Belleville West in the finals at Centralia at 9 p.m. tonight. Evanston dipped to 14-3 with the loss and meets Champaign Central at 7:30 p.m. Evanston was a top four finisher in Class 4A a year ago.

Alton jumped out to a 23-14 lead over Evanston after one quarter and led 38-28 at half. The Redbirds led by as much as 20 points in the third quarter, taking a comfortable 60-46 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Donovan Clay of Alton led the way with 21 points. He was joined in double figures by Moory Woods with 19, Malik Smith with 17 and Ky’Lun Rivers with 11. Other scorers were Andrew Jones with 8 and Charles Miller with 4.

West defeated Central 57-24 in the other semifinal game Saturday afternoon to improve to 14-0. The Maroons are the defending tournament champions in Centralia.