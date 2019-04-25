BOYS BASKETBALL: Alton names Morgan head coach

Submitted photo Dana Morgan

When Eric Smith made the announcement in March he was resigning after seven seasons as head boys basketball coach it left Alton in the dubious position of finding his replacement. On Thursday the Redbirds found their new man.

Dana Morgan was announced as the 32nd head coach in AHS history on Thursday. Morgan has spent one season as a head coach at Riverview Gardens High School (2010-11) and has been a longtime assistant in high school, AAU and college programs.

Most recently he’s been an assistant at Lindenwood University for the last two and a half years. He’s also worked at the University of Illinois-Springfield, Rend Lake Community College and at East St. Louis Senior High, along with the Southwestern Illinois Jets Basketball Club at the AAU level.

“I was at Lindenwood for two and a half years and enjoyed being a college coach, but I wanted to get back to being part of a community,” Morgan said. “When this opportunity became available I was really excited to apply for it. Alton has a rich tradition in basketball and I just want to be a part of it. Like I told the administration, this is not my basketball team, it’s the community’s basketball team and I want the entire community to be a part of what we’re trying to do.”

With Morgan’s resume, Alton athletics director Jeff Alderman believes he was the perfect fit for the position.

“Coach Morgan was the clear cut choice for this position,” Alderman said. “His experience and his familiarity with our athletes and school and schedule were all major factors in being chosen as our next head boys coach. We are all excited for coach to get to work and continue our proud basketball tradition.”

Morgan has plenty of connections to the Redbirds, having coached a slew of former standout players from the program during his time with the Jets.

“My first Alton kid was Tony Bradley,” Morgan said. “I’ve coached Marcus Latham, Ty’Ohn Trimble, Carlos Anderson, Darrius Edwards, so it’s been a lot different kids who have come through the Alton program I’ve had the opportunity to coach. It’s just exciting to come full circle and now be the head boys basketball coach at Alton.”

Having a strong relationship with Jets director, former Alton assistant coach and AHS grad Andre McMurray gives Morgan a strong tie to the community and basketball program, too.

“I’ve been with the Jets a lot of different years, but I had to step away when I was a college coach,” Morgan said. “Andre McMurray is a great pillar of the Alton community. I’ve worked with him with the Jets for several years and I do have a good relationship with him and the Jets. I appreciate Andre’s relationship because he buys in to the Alton way and loves the Alton community and Alton athletics. It’s good to have a relationship with him.”

Morgan said he’s working on putting together a staff now and will meet with Alderman tomorrow to discuss it. He’s also meeting with the current Redbird players next week to discuss the approaching summer season. He plans to retain assistants Aaron Womack and De’tae McMurray from last season. Both Alton grads and former standout players, Morgan believes it makes for a smooth transition.

“We want those two back because they are great citizens of Alton,” Morgan said. “It gives an opportunity for our student athletes to see two young men who have been successful in the classroom, outside the classroom, in athletics and good pillars of the community. Again, we want this to be about the community and what better way than to have individuals on your staff that have represented Alton the right way.”

Morgan will not work for the district as a teacher. He currently works as a Prevention Educator for Better Family Life in Missouri — a community outreach organization — and will remain in that position.

“We do a lot of impact in the community, different things in the school. It’s an opportunity to give back to the community and empower our youth,” Morgan said.

And empowering youth is what Morgan hopes to do within the AHS boys basketball program.

“Part of the culture and vision I’ll be installing is to be the total student athlete, not just an athlete,” Morgan said. “We want to make sure our athletes are a student first. We want them to be good citizens in the community and leaders in the school.”