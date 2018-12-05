BOYS BASKETBALL: Alton soars past O’Fallon in return to court

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Alton boys basketball is all smiles Tuesday during a timeout by O'Fallon in the first quarter in the midst of a 20-0 run by the Redbirds to start the game. It was Alton's first game back since the melee with Riverview Gardens on Nov. 23 at AHS.

The Alton Redbirds returned to the basketball court Tuesday with a big statement.

They charged out to a 20-0 lead over the O’Fallon Panthers at the Panther Dome and cruised to a 71-42 victory. With the win, AHS moved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in the Southwestern Conference. O’Fallon fell to 2-3 and 0-2.

It marked the first game for Alton since the Nov. 23 debacle with Riverview Gardens. The fight that ended that game late in the third quarter resulted in a double forfeit for both teams and the remainder of the Redbird Tip-Off Classic to be canceled. Alton’s game with Ritenour in the tournament was forfeited also, along with a non-conference game with Jersey on Nov. 30.

Altogether the Redbirds hadn’t played a game in 10 days and missed 5 days of practice due to investigations. The final results saw 7 players sidelined Tuesday and only 9 AHS players dressed for the game.

Alton was without Richard Bratcher, Randy Butler, Charles Miller, Josh Rivers, Ahmad Sanders, Lonnie Tate and Terrence Walker against O’Fallon.

Head coach Eric Smith couldn’t comment on the length of the suspensions for the players.

“Obviously it’s nice to see smiles on kids’ faces again,” Smith said.

The players who competed on Tuesday had plenty to smile about. The Redbirds raced out to the 20-0 lead on the Panthers behind precision 3-point shooting. AHS knocked down five treys in the opening quarter, including three from senior Malik Smith, who finished with a game-high 21 points. He had 12 after the first quarter.

A pair of Smith’s threes led to O’Fallon timeouts at the 6:58 and 4:54 marks of the opening frame. Alton led 21-2 at quarter’s end.

“We got open shots because kids did their job, they were unselfish, made the extra pass, got paint touches,” Eric Smith said. “The lineup we started the game with tonight are five kids that shoot the ball reasonably well and some really, really well. In theory that’s going to put pressure on people where they’re going to have to do some different things.”

Alton extended its lead to 30-14 at the break and led 52-29 after three quarters.

Moory Woods, 11 points, and Donovan Clay, 10 points, joined Malik Smith in double figures. Other scorers for Alton included, Andrew Jones and Ky’Lun Rivers each with 9, Izeal Terrell with 6, Ja’Markus Gary with 3 and Keith Smith with 2.

Eric Smith admitted more than 9 Redbirds could dress for games in the future. Foul trouble late on Tuesday had Alton scrambling a little bit.

“It’s going to depend on circumstances,” he said. “Tonight we’re just trying to figure it out. We’ll have conversations as a staff. There was a stretch tonight we were starting to get a little worried about foul trouble. If we feel like we’re going to have to do something a little different then we’ll have to bring some kids up.”

Next up for AHS is a 7:30 p.m. Friday game at East St. Louis. The Flyers edged Collinsville 67-64 on Tuesday to improve to 4-1 and 2-0.

Alton’s next scheduled game at home is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 vs. Collinsville.