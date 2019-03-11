BOYS BASKETBALL: Another all-state award for Hartrich

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Marquette Catholic senior Chris Hartrich drives to the basket against Columbia in the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament in December. Hartrich was named to the IBCA Class 1A-2A all-state boys basketball team this year.

So far, Chris Hartrich's senior year at Marquette Catholic High School has been a memorable one.

Hartrich earned his second all-state award for the 2018-19 season, this time in boys basketball. He was the lone AdVantage area player selected on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A/2A all-state team, which was released on Friday. Hartrich was named on the Class 2A special mention team.

Other Metro East area players on the 1A/2A all-state team include Okawville's Will Aubel, Gibault's Karson Huels, Nashville's Bryce Bultmann and Carson Parker, Jr., and Wesclin's Nate Brede.

Last fall, Hartrich earned a spot on the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team after scoring 19 goals for the Explorers' boys soccer team.

This winter, Hartrich averaged 11.7 points per game and led the Explorers in 3-pointers (58) and assists (200). He also helped the Alton school win 30 games and a Class 2A regional championship.

Hartrich also was named on the IHSA All-Academic Team, which was released on Feb. 12.