BOYS BASKETBALL: Another three-peat for Marquette

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team poses with its Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament championship trophy on Saturday.

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team celebrated another Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament championship on Saturday as it came from behind to beat the Columbia Eagles 45-41 in the title game at Freeburg High School.

The Explorers won their third straight tournament title and their sixth in the last eight years. The Alton school also won the tournament three straight years from 2011-2013.

Marquette improved to 15-1 with the win over Columbia and extended its winning streak to eight games. The Explorers return to action on Jan. 5 against Mater Dei at home.

Marquette also won its second tournament championship this season. The Explorers came out on top at the Turkey Tip Off Classic at Metro East Lutheran in November.

In Saturday's contest, senior Chris Hartrich scored 19 points with three 3-pointers and senior Nick Hemann added 15 and sophomore Cortez Harris finished with eight for Marquette, which also had wins over Valmeyer, Freeburg, Gibault and Waterloo in the tournament.

Hemann was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after scoring 58 points in five games. He gave the Explorers the lead for good with 1:23 left in the game, when he nailed an outside jumper from the right wing to break a 39-39 tie.

Hartrich was named to the all-tournament team after scoring a team-high 69 points in five games. With his team trailing 39-35, the senior started an 8-0 run by scoring a basket with 2:20 remaining in the contest.

Harris scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter. He also finished with six rebounds.