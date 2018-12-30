BOYS BASKETBALL: Birds ready for rematch with Maroons

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Alton Redbirds pose with the second-place trophy at the 76th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament on Saturday after losing 62-57 to Belleville West in the finals. The Redbirds and Maroons will meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Belleville in a Southwestern Conference showdown.

If Saturday’s finals at the 76th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament was a precursor, this Friday night at Belleville West should be a doozy.

The Alton Redbirds took the Belleville West Maroons to the wire in Centralia, ultimately losing 62-57 in the championship game. AHS owned leads of 15-13 after one quarter and 32-27 at the break against the Maroons before the defending Centralia Tournament champs and Class 4A state champs pulled out the win.

Now the Birds and Maroons meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at West in a much anticipated Southwestern Conference showdown.

“It was a good, good high school basketball game with two good teams going at it,” West head coach Joe Muniz said. “It’s something we see every night in the Southwestern Conference. We’ve got to go back and see them Friday, so this was a big, big win. Anytime you win this tournament back-to-back years a lot of credit goes to the kids.”

It was the Maroons’ second straight tournament crown and fourth overall. It was their third straight finals appearance, as they lost to Chicago Marist in 2016.

The last team to win back-to-back titles before West was Centralia in ‘13 and ‘14. The Orphans beat the Redbirds in those two seasons. On Saturday, Alton made its sixth appearance in the finals at Centralia. The Birds won it in 2004 and 2006.

Saturday started well for AHS, as it cruised by a talented Evanston team, 80-68, to earn its date with West. The Maroons bested Champaign Central 57-24 in the other semifinal showdown.

Alton came out hot again vs. West. A 3-pointer by Malik Smith right before the first quarter buzzer gave the Redbirds a 15-13 lead. They then took a 32-27 lead into the break behind a balanced attack. Donovan Clay scored 9, Smith had 8 and Ky’lun Rivers netted 6 in the first half for the Birds.

Clay added 7 rebounds and 2 blocks to go with stellar defense on Ohio State recruit E.J. Liddell. He contained Liddell to 1-of-9 shooting and just 4 points in the first half.

“The way I played on E.J. was just discipline,” Clay said. “I knew I couldn’t foul him and ended up fouling him later, but I did what I could.”

Alton head coach Eric Smith added of Clay, “Donovan is athletic, he’s got length and he’s tenacious. He sits down and competes. He’s not going to lay down for him.”

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton's Donovan Clay, right, guards Belleville West's E.J. Liddell during the first half of the Centralia Tournament finals on Saturday.

It was Lawrence Brazil III who kept the Maroons close. The senior guard, in his second season at West, netted 17 of his game-high 30 points in the first half against AHS.

“What do you say about Lawrence Brazil? He made big shot after big shot,” Muniz said. “He’s nothing but a winner.”

The flow of the game changed in the third quarter. Clay picked up his first foul midway through the quarter and had three by the time the fourth quarter began. It opened up a little bit for Liddell and then a switch to a zone by the Maroons seemed to befuddle the Birds.

“We definitely played a fast paced game at the start and they switched it up on us with the zone and we got shook,” Clay said. “We took too many threes I think.”

The Maroons took a 46-45 lead into the final eight minutes. Liddell turned it around to go 5-of-7 in the second half after his 1-of-9 start. He finished with 16 points, 12 coming in the second half.

Alton hung tight as Malik Smith had a good look from beyond the arc in the final seconds to knot it 60-60, but the shot missed its mark. A couple of West free throws sealed it.

“They’re tested. They’ve played in a lot of big games,” Smith said of West. “There was a stretch there in the second half where we shot too many threes and then all of the sudden we went back to getting in the paint and got back into a rhythm. I can’t complain, our kids played their tails off.”

Malik Smith finished with 16 points to lead the Redbirds, while Moory Woods netted 15 and Clay finished with 14. Smith was a second-team all-tournament selection, while Clay earned first-team honors.

The Maroons got 30 from Brazil and 16 from Liddell, as he was named tournament MVP for the second straight season. Brazil garnered first-team honors.

Liddell joins Centralia’s Matt Shaw, Mount Vernon’s Kent Williams and Thornton’s Tracy Webster as the only back-to-back MVPs.

That’s pretty good company, as Williams and Shaw went on to play at Southern Illinois Carbondale and Webster played at Wisconsin. Liddell is also headed to the Big Ten with the Buckeyes.

“That’s some pretty good names there,” Muniz said with a chuckle. “E.J. is a special kid and he’s done a lot of things not a whole lot of people have done in his career.”

Eric Smith and Clay admitted limiting Liddell is a key ingredient to a recipe for success against the Maroons and that will be the goal on Friday.

“(Liddell) is strong and physical, he’s going to put it on the floor,” Smith said. “It’s hard to stop a train when it’s going down the tracks. In that situation you’re going to have make a basketball play to win the game and maybe it’s going to take someone stepping up and taking a charge to do it for us.”

Whatever happens Friday, the Redbirds will be ready for a second straight game against the talented West squad.

“I’m ready,” Clay said. “We’re definitely going to watch some film, see some things we did wrong and fix them. We definitely need to go downhill. We shot too many threes as a team. We need to get E.J. Liddell in foul trouble, too.”