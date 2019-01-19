BOYS BASKETBALL: Chick-Fil-A champs

The Alton Redbirds boys basketball team celebrated a championship in the Chick-Fil-A Basketball Classic on Saturday night, defeating the Chaminade Red Devils 67-59 in the title game of the eight-team tournament at Belleville East.

The Redbirds finished 3-0 in the tournament after placing seventh last year. They also improved to 13-8.

Alton cruised past Normandy 76-36 in the first round on Tuesday and knocked off previously unbeaten Trinity 64-62 in the semifinals on Friday. On Saturday, the Redbirds fired nine 3-pointers, including four in the fourth, to clinch the championship of the 50th annual event.

AHS led 29-23 at halftime and 40-39 after three quarters before pulling away with a 27-point effort in the fourth quarter.

Donovan Clay was voted the tournament's Most Valuable Player for his all-around effort. He finished with nine points against Chaminade.

Malik Smith scored 19 points to lead the Redbirds against the Red Devils. He earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. was the last Alton player to be named on the all-tournament team, earning that honor in 2017.

Also for the Redbirds on Saturday, Ky'lun Rivers finished with 13 points and Andrew Jones added 10. Josh Rivers, who scored a team-high 15 against Trinity in his first game back since late November, finished with eight points.

The Redbirds are back in action on Monday, when they play Soldan in the MLK Shootout at Saint Louis University High. Soldan lost to Trinity 57-42 in the third-place game of the Chick-Fil-A tournament on Saturday.