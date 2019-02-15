BOYS BASKETBALL: Class 3A and 4A playoff schedule released

The IHSA released the Class 3A and 4A boys basketball postseason schedules on Friday.

In the 4A bracket, Alton and Granite City are cast in the Collinsville Regional, while the 3A pool has Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana going to the Breese Central Regional.

CM and Roxana will square off for the second time this season to open up in Breese. The Eagles and Shells meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 in a quarterfinal showdown. CM defeated Roxana 55-50 on Dec. 21 in Bethalto.

The winner between the Eagles and Shells earns a date with top seeded East St. Louis at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in the semifinals.

The Oilers meet host Central at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. The winner of that game advances to play East St. Louis at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27.

In the Collinsville Regional, Granite City plays Edwardsville at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25. The Warriors beat the Tigers 50-47 on Dec. 14 at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium in Edwardsville.

The victor between GCHS and EHS will play No. 1 seed Collinsville at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Alton is the No. 2 seed in the Collinsville Regional. The Redbirds go straight through to the semifinals where they play No. 6 Springfield at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The regional championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 1 at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

The 1A and 2A postseasons begin Monday. Marquette Catholic is the No. 2 seed in its sub-sectional, but the top seed in the 2A Southwestern Regional. The Explorers await the winner between Staunton and host Southwestern in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The regional title tilt is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 22. The regional dumps into the DuQuoin Sectional the following week.

The Breese Central Regional feeds into the Mascoutah Sectional, while the Collinsville Sectional moves on to the East Moline United Sectional.

Check out www.ihsa.org to see all of the regional pairings.