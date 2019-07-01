BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagle pride

× Expand Submitted photo Jared Reynolds (left) watches a Civic Memorial boys basketball game along with assistant coach Ross Laux and head coach Doug Carey in 2015. Reynolds was then an assistant coach at CM. He will take over head coaching duties for the Eagles in the 2019-20 season.

Jared Reynolds will be returning to the Civic Memorial boys basketball coaching staff this winter.

This time, he will be the new head coach.

The 2004 CM graduate was hired in May to take over coaching duties at his alma mater for the 2019-2020 season. Reynolds replaced Ross Laux, who headed the program for two years before resigning after the '18-19 school year.

"He's been extremely involved and extremely engaged in the process and is trying to get things going and getting ready for a new season," CM athletics director Todd Hannaford said.

Reynolds, who will turn 34 on July 28, will look to help the Eagles get back on the winning track. The Bethalto school went 11-22 last winter after finishing with five straight winning seasons.

"I just want to rejuvenate the program and try to get more kids interested,” said Reynolds, who has been working as a physical education teacher at the Bethalto School District since 2010. “I think the last couple of years, our numbers have been down a little bit. I just want to get people enjoy the sport the way I did growing up and bring people together."

Reynolds played two varsity seasons with the Eagles' basketball team. When he was a senior, he helped CM finish a 25-5 record.

The hiring of Reynolds will make it the fourth time since 2003 a CM alum will head the Eagles. Ty Laux -- who recently was hired as Staunton head boys basketball coach -- coached the team from 2003-2012, followed by Doug Carey (2012-2017) and Ross Laux (2017-2019).

Reynolds said he's excited about the opportunity to coach his old school.

"Obviously, basketball has been huge to me," the new CM coach said. "CM basketball is always something that I kind of watch for with all of the players who come up through the ranks and all of the years that CM has become a great program, but had its struggles. It's helping a brotherhood that everybody has together."

Reynolds worked as an assistant under Carey at CM from 2012-2016. During that time, he got to coach a varsity game.

"Doug Carey got kicked out of the game because he got two technical fouls, so I had to coach the varsity team one time against Jerseyville," Reynolds said. "We were down 13 points and we came back and beat them. I always joke with everybody that there's a lot of pressure on me because I'm 1-0 as varsity coach."

After the 2015-16 season ended, Reynolds started his three-year run as coach of the Trimpe Middle School boys basketball team.

"I transitioned down to work with the younger kids because I believe that's essential and that's a big part of our program," Reynolds said. "They got to start playing basketball at a very young age."

After Reynolds got hired as CM head coach, he got to share the good news with his family members.

"The first thing I did was I called my mom and dad whenever I got the news that I got it," said Reynolds, who got married in June. "They were super excited for me. My mom was a teacher in the district for 29 years. She taught for 29 years and she has taught so many years at CM. My dad always been watching me grow up and he loves watching me coach and things like that."