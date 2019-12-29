BOYS BASKETBALL: Explorers fall short

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Brett Terry of Marquette Catholic drives to the basket against Columbia during the championship game of the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament on December 28.

The Marquette Catholic boys basketball team didn't bring home another Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament championship this year.

The Explorers' three-year run as tournament champs came to an end on Dec. 28 after they lost to the Columbia Eagles 39-35 in the title game at Columbia High.

Still, the Explorers are off to a strong start as they approach the 2020 portion of their schedule. Marquette is 10-4 and is looking to finish with its 10th consecutive winning season. Last year, the Alton school won 30 games and captured a regional title.

"I'm proud of them for where they're at," said Steve Medford, who is in his ninth season as Marquette coach. "To be 10-4 and have a chance to win this tournament even though we haven't shot the ball particularly well says a lot about our kids."

Now, the Explorers are preparing for the second half of their season that includes contests against tough teams such as Mater Dei, Breese Central and Belleville East. They also will participate in the Okawville Tournament.

"The second half of the season is going to get really tough for us," Medford said.

Columbia denied Marquette a chance to become the first team in over 40 years to win four straight Columbia-Freeburg tournament titles. Venice was the last team to accomplish that feat from 1972-1975.

"I told the guys before the game that we're kind of like the Cardinals, who have been going to the playoffs for 13 straight years, but don't take it granted," Medford said. "We get to the championship game four years in a row and all of these kids have seen us win it. You don't win it because you put on the jersey. You win it because you deserve to win it. You don't take these things for granted."

Against Columbia, Marquette made just 29 percent (13 for 45) of its shots. The Explorers, who defeated Freeburg, Valmeyer and Waterloo in pool play, had just three field goals in the first half.

"It's an epic struggle for us to make baskets at times," Medford said. "We defend really well and we always keep ourselves in position to win the game but at the end of the day, the kids have to make some shots."

The Explorers now have two tournament runner-up trophies this season. They started their year in late November with a second-place finish in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip Off Classic.

Marquette had victories over Highland, Nokomis, Roxana, Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River and knocked off Metro East Lutheran twice.

"They're a heck of a team," Columbia coach Brooks Demijan said. "They move the ball so well and they get you moving in different directions."

Marquette lost two of its top scorers to graduation in Chris Hartrich and Nick Hemann, but returned Spencer Cox and Brett Terry. So far, Cox and Terry have been valuable players for the Explorers as they earned all-tournament honors at the Turkey Tip-Off Classic and the Columbia-Freeburg tournament.

Other contributors include seniors Iggy McGee and Jaxson Hendricks, junior Cortez Harris and sophomore Owen Williams. Williams was named to the all-tournament team at the Columbia-Freeburg tournament.

"With this group, they scare me at times and they surprise me at times," Medford said. "I'm scared, but I'm hopefully surprised. I hope that we go about practice the right way and get better. I think we have one of those teams because I think we have the right kids who will go into the right direction."