BOYS BASKETBALL: Flowers to take over Oilers

Steve Flowers was hired as the new East Alton-Wood River boys basketball coach for the 2019-20 season.

The hire was made official at a School Board meeting on Tuesday.

Flowers will replace Ron Twichell, who stepped down on Sept. 27 after two seasons and had a 17-44 mark.

An EA-WR graduate, Flowers will take over an Oilers program which hasn't had a winning season in 10 years. The Wood River school finished 10-22 last winter.

Flowers graduated from EA-WR in 2008. He has been the freshman boys basketball coach at Jersey Community High School for the last two years. He also worked as a junior high basketball coach at Illini Middle School in Jerseyville.

Flowers, a physical education teacher at Jersey, lives in East Alton.