BOYS BASKETBALL: Flyin’ high

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp The Alton Redbirds pose with the 4A Collinsville Regional title after defeating the host Kahoks 58-48 Friday. The Birds advance to meet Belleville West at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwardsville High in the East Moline United Sectional semifinals.

The Alton Redbirds defeated the Collinsville Kahoks 58-48 on Friday at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium to win the Class 4A Collinsville Regional championship.

Alton improved to 23-10 with the win, while the Kahoks close the season at 27-6. It was the third regional crown in five years for the Redbirds and first since 2016. They won back-to-back titles in ‘15 and ‘16 when they reached sectional final games.

AHS now meets Belleville West at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the East Moline United Sectional semifinals. The game will be played at Edwardsville High School.

The Maroons (29-4) beat Chatham Glenwood 52-43 in the finals of the Belleville West Regional on Friday. This will be the fourth meeting between West and Alton this season. The Maroons are up 2-1 in the series.

The Redbirds were flying high on Friday, trailing 4-2 early to the Kahoks, but never again the rest of the way. They used five dunks to highlight the win over CHS, including two alleyoop dunks from Malik Smith to Donovan Clay.

Clay led Alton with 20 points, while Smith joined him in double figures with 12. Other scorers were Moory Woods, Andrew Jones and Josh Rivers each with 8 and Izeal Terrell with 2.

Collinsville was led by Cawhen Smith with 12 points, while Ray’Sean Taylor and Keydrian Jones each joined him in double figures with 10 points. Taylor was held to his season low in points after averaging 21.8 points per game.