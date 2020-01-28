BOYS BASKETBALL: Full day of hoops at AHS

Alton High is throwing its hat in the shootout frenzy.

One and two-day basketball showcases have become the trend and beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, the Inaugural Alton Shootout presented by Erie Insurance and Macias Insurance Agency shouldn’t disappoint.

There will be 7 games and 14 teams on the docket at AHS. General admission for the non-stop day of hoops is $10 and tickets will be available at the door Saturday. The Redbirds play at 4 p.m. Saturday vs. Decatur Eisenhower. The main event pits East St. Louis against Trinity Catholic of Missouri at 7 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of all the games Saturday:

Metro East Lutheran vs. Litchfield, 10 a.m.

Madison vs. Cahokia, 11:30 a.m.

Hazelwood East vs. Belleville East, 1 p.m.

Mount Vernon vs. Ladue, 2:30 p.m.

Alton vs. Decatur Eisenhower, 4 p.m.

Evansville Bosse (Ind.) vs. Chicago Bogan, 5:30 p.m.

East St. Louis vs. Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.

Some good college recruits will be on display Saturday also. Alton’s 6-foot-4 senior Moory Woods has an offer from JUCO powerhouse Mineral Area College. He joins a slew of Division I recruits in Alton Saturday.