BOYS BASKETBALL: Heating up

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Marquette Catholic Explorers pose with the Okawville Invitational championship trophy on Saturday after beating Wesclin 63-36.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers are getting hot at the right time.

On their way to the Okawville Invitational championship the Explorers played their best basketball of the 2019-20 campaign. Marquette rolled by Carlyle 62-53, Roxana 65-37 and finally Wesclin 63-36 on Saturday to capture the tourney title and improve to 15-6 on the season.

After averaging just 46.3 points per game prior to playing in Okawville, the Explorers upped their offensive output by nearly 20 points per game in the January tournament.

Against Wesclin, Marquette led 11-0 after one quarter and ran its starting scoring spree to 14-0. The Warriors didn’t log their first points until the 6:25 mark of the second quarter and were just 1-of-8 from the field in the first half. The defense is fueling the offense and has head coach Steve Medford stoked for the future.

“I feel the kids are looser, but I feel some of our defense is creating offense,” Medford said. “Guys are jumping lanes, we’re doing a great job transitioning off of rebounds and creating the tempo and that’s been the big difference.

“For every year you go through you’ve got to find an identity and whether that be a great defensive team, or it’s Shandon Boone, or Deion Lavender, or Sammy Green, you played through those guys. With this team we really hadn’t found an identity. Offensively we’re very balanced, but defensively if we can find that identity we’re going to be really good.”

Wesclin head coach Brett Brede was impressed with the Explorers and praised their efforts.

“I don’t want to say it was a bad effort from our guys, but from all the teams we’ve played this year — Centralia included — tonight was the quickest, most aggressive effort we’ve had against us,” he said.

Marquette led 52-21 after three quarters and earned a running clock for the final frame. After the buzzer sounded on the tournament title, the Explorers ended up with junior Spencer Cox and sophomore Owen Williams on the all-tournament team and senior Iggy McGee garnered the Dave Luchtefeld Defensive Player of the Tournament.

“It means a lot to me because I know we need to focus a lot on defense as a team,” McGee said. “Defense is our key right now and that’s what’s winning us games. I’m more of a defensive player, so I’m just playing my role.

“We came in locked in and our defense is playing tremendously right now. As long as we can continue to defend we’ll be fine.”

Medford admitted getting healthy has been key to the surge, too. Both Cox and point guard Cortez Harris have been dealing with ankle injuries and are finally back at full strength. Both missed losses vs. Madison and Priory and were not fully healthy in a loss to Columbia. Cox also sat out Marquette’s loss to Mater Dei.

“We’re finally getting guys healthy again,” Medford said. “Cortez and Spencer have had those long ankle injuries and they’re finally getting back to normal and then adding Owen into the mix has been a different dimension. It’s allowing Iggy and Brett (Terry) to have more space for more creativity and getting in the lane a little more.”

McGee said it’s all about the defense for the Explorers.

“It all starts with the defense, as long as it’s up, our offense is going to do well,” McGee said. “That’s the big key.”

Medford believes Marquette can be dangerous down the stretch.

“The way they’re playing and practicing right now they’re getting better. We could be really tough in the regionals,” he said.