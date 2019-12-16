BOYS BASKETBALL: Hoopin' with toys

The Granite City boys basketball team will have its first annual Teddy Bear Toss basketball game at 7:15 p.m. Friday against the Edwardsville Tigers at Memorial Gymnasium.

All fans in attendance will get free admission with a teddy bear or stuffed animals. All toys will be donated to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The Warriors headed into this week with a 5-2 mark. Last year, Granite City started off 5-2 before finishing 14-17.

On Friday, the Warriors will look to pick up their second win over Edwardsville in three meetings. A year ago, GCHS picked up a 50-47 over the Tigers at EHS during the regular season. The Warriors fell to Edwardsville 56-46 in the Class 4A Collinsville Regional.