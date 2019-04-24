BOYS BASKETBALL: Laux resigns at CM

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz CM's Ross Laux barks out directions from the bench during the 2018-19 boys basketball season. Laux recently resigned after 2 seasons as head coach with the program to focus on his young family and 2 Bethalto businesses.

Stepping down as the Civic Memorial boys basketball head coach was a difficult decision for Ross Laux.

The former standout player and 1,000-point scorer for the Eagles recently resigned after two years as the head coach of the program and two more years as an assistant. Laux was 29-33 in two seasons at the helm, winning 18 games his first year and 11 in his second.

Prior to coming to his alma mater, Laux was also the head coach at Beardstown from 2009-15, going 85-96 and closing out his tenure with 3 straight winning seasons.

As owner of Laux Brickhouse Grille in Bethalto, as well as the new business next door — The Brick Hall — time has become precious. Throw in a young family with two small children and something had to give.

“This was a really tough decision,” Laux said. “It wasn’t something I wanted to do. I love CM basketball, love the community and I’m a CM fan. One of the goals of my life was to be the head coach at CM, but it came down to I don’t believe I have the time it takes to run a successful program.”

The Brick Hall opened on Dec. 1 and Laux and his wife Dawn had their second child on Dec. 31. Once Dawn’s maternity leave ended and she returned to work it was evident to Laux he wasn’t going to be able to commit the time to the program.

“Coaching is, I think, a fully committed position and if you can’t commit all of the time it’s just not fair to the kids,” Laux said. “I would never put the kids in the position where they weren’t getting everything from me or my coaching staff.

“Between running my businesses and having a young family, the little free time I do have I think it’s fair to my family that I spend it with them.”

First-year CM athletics director Todd Hannaford said the job has been posted and the district hopes to begin interviewing soon.

“We’ve traditionally had a good boys basketball program here, so we’re hoping there’s some interest, rather it be internally, or externally,” Hannaford said.

The Eagles began the 2018-19 season with an 0-8 record, but went 4-5 in February as the season wrapped up. Hannaford hopes that improvement will be appealing to candidates.

“This year the second half of the season was significantly more successful than the first half, so the kids made a lot of growth,” Hannaford said.

“Once we start interviewing, we want to find someone who has a long term vision of continuing the process of connecting with our middle school and developing those kids as they come in, as well as our Little Eagles program.”

CM has had success with coaches who are not teachers within the district, but Hannaford said both internal and external candidates will be considered. There are a few teaching positions available within the district.

“Any school you want to look at your internal candidates who are there everyday in the classroom and lunch room connecting with kids,” Hannaford said. “That doesn’t mean it can’t be successful if they aren’t in house. They have to connect with the kids, but can do it in a different way, whether it’s on the weekend or at practices. We’ve got some good coaches who are not teachers that work very well with the kids.”

As for Laux, his focus will now be on his family, restaurant and new banquet hall. Since December, The Brick Hall, which serves as a public bar when it’s not rented out, has been used for receptions, as well as birthday, retirement and engagement parties. The 120-capacity building has also had some sort of shower almost every Sunday.

“It’s kept us busy,” Laux said with a chuckle.