BOYS BASKETBALL: Marooned

Photo by Dan Cruz Alton's Moory Woods goes for a shot against Belleville West in the Class 4A East Moline United Sectional semifinals on Tuesday at Edwardsville High School.

There will be no trip to the Quad Cities for the Alton boys basketball team.

The Redbirds' season ended on Tuesday with a 59-49 loss to the Belleville West Maroons in a Class 4A East Moline United Sectional semifinal game at Edwardsville High School's Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. Alton finished its season at 23-11.

The Redbirds were coming off a Class 4A Collinsville Regional championship on Friday, beating the host Kahoks 58-48 in the finals.

Belleville West, the defending Class 4A state champion, will play Danville at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional finals at East Moline United High School. Danville knocked off Pekin 68-57 in the other sectional semifinal at United.

The Redbirds finished with their sixth straight winning season and their first 20-win season since the 2014-15 season.

The senior class of Donovan Clay, Josh Rivers, Malik Smith, Randy Butler, Izeal Terrell, Charles Miller and Richard Bratcher played its final game in an Alton uniform on Tuesday. Clay finished with 17 points, including 14 in the first half. Rivers added 13 and Smith scored six.

Alton lost to Belleville West for the third time in four meetings this season. The Redbirds knocked off the Maroons 44-43 on Feb. 20 at AHS.

With the win, Belleville West snapped Alton's six-game winning streak.

The Redbirds took an 18-13 lead after the first quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Clay and Andrew Jones, who finished with nine points. Alton extended its lead to 22-13 in the second quarter before the Maroons rallied to take a 32-30 lead with 5:59 left in the third and never trailed the rest of the way. Belleville West outscored Alton 19-9 in the third quarter.