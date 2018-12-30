BOYS BASKETBALL: Marquette magic

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Nick Hemann (24) of Marquette Catholic drives to the hoop against Columbia in the championship game of the Freeburg/Columbia Holiday Tournament. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Chris Hartrich (5) drives to the baseline against Columbia in the championship game of the Freeburg/Columbia Holiday Tournament. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Nick Hemann (24) and Chris Hartrich (5) pose with their all-tournament awards at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament. Hemann was named MVP and Hartrich (5) earned all-tournament team honors. Prev Next

During the fall, Chris Hartrich and Nick Hemann enjoyed outstanding seasons with the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team, earning all-state honors and helping the Explorers win 16 matches.

Their successes are carrying over onto the basketball court this winter. The seniors are helping the Marquette boys basketball team get off to a 15-1 start with two tournament championships, including one at the Freeburg-Columbia Tournament on Dec. 29.

The Explorers came from behind to beat the Columbia Eagles 45-41 in the championship game at Freeburg High School. Marquette won its third straight tournament title and its sixth in the last eight years.

“It’s a good step for us,” Hemann said. “Going into the year, a lot of people didn’t really see us being where we are, but we all knew it in our hearts. We played as hard as we possibly could and we came out with another W.”

Marquette won its first seven games of the season before losing to Madison on Dec. 7. The Alton school extended its current winning streak to eight games with the victory over Columbia in the Freeburg-Columbia title game.

“We all know our roles and we all play our roles extremely well,” Hartrich said. “We’re well-coached and we play as hard as we can.”

Against Columbia, the Explorers were trailing 39-35 late in the fourth quarter before they came back with an 8-0 run. Hemann gave his team the lead for good with a jumper with 1:23 that broke a 39-39 tie.

“These kids are resilient and so tough and I’m so darn proud of them,” Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “They’re a really good group of kids and they did deserve it.”

Hartrich and Hemann are the top scorers of a team that lost three of its key offensive players – Sammy Green, Jake Hall and Reagan Snider – to graduation. Both are averaging 12 points per game.

Hartrich and Hemann played big roles in the Explorers’ run to the Freeburg-Columbia title. Hemann earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honors after scoring 58 points in five games. Hartrich was Marquette’s top scorer with 69 points and earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

“When you got guys like Hartrich and Hemann who are obviously very good basketball players and scoring our points, it’s a good thing,” Medford said.

A year ago, the Explorers finished 29-1. They were 28-0 during the regular season before falling to Columbia 55-53 in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional title game.

This winter, Hartrich and Hemann are looking to help Marquette finish with its ninth straight winning season. The Explorers have 11 games and have the Sparta Tournament remaining in their regular season.

“We have to take it one game at a time,” Hemann said. “Our next game is against Mater Dei, so we have to start preparing for them.”

During the boys soccer season, Hartrich was one of the Explorers’ top scorers with 19 goals and 14 assists. Hemann gave up just 18 goals and made 57 saves as goalkeeper. Both helped the Explorers win a Class 1A state title in 2017.

Hartrich said he was looking forward to another basketball season after the soccer season ended in October.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “Making the transition to another sport that you love is a kid’s dream. It’s awesome.”