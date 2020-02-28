BOYS BASKETBALL: Marquette outlasts Roxana for regional crown

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Marquette poses with the 2A Roxana Regional title plaque after beating the host Shells 35-25 at Larry Milazzo Gym. The Explorers now advance to meet Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Shelbyville Sectional semifinals.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers are regional champions for the fourth time in the last five years.

Marquette edged the host Roxana Shells 35-25 in the Class 2A Roxana Regional finals Friday in front of a capacity crowd inside Larry Milazzo Gymnasium. The Explorers improved to 25-6 on the season and won their 14th straight game. They’ve now defeated Roxana 10 consecutive times and 17 out of the last 18 meetings. It was their third win over their rivals this year.

The Shells closed the season at 23-10, the third most victories in program history. They also shared the South Central Conference crown this year.

Marquette has now collected 7 regional titles in head coach Steve Medford’s 10-year tenure with the program. The Explorers advance to meet Marshall (24-6) in the Shelbyville Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Explorers trailed 7-6 after one quarter Friday, but led the Shells 15-11 at the break. It was a game fueled by methodical half-court offenses and lockdown defenses.

Consecutive 3-pointers from junior Gavin Huffman and senior Jake Golenor had Roxana ahead 22-19 with 1:00 left in the third quarter. The Shells led 22-21 after 3 quarters.

Spencer Cox closed the third stanza with a pair of free throws that jump started a 10-0 run for the Explorers though. They outscored Roxana 16-3 over the final 9 minutes to capture the regional title.

Cox led all scorers with 20 points. Brett Terry and Iggy McGee added 8 and 7 points respectively to round out Marquette’s scoring.

The Shells got offensive contributions from Golenor with 9, Braeden Wells with 5, Drew Beckman and Parris White with 4 each and Gavin Huffman with 3 in the loss.