BOYS BASKETBALL: Oilers search for new coach

Ron Twichell has resigned as East Alton-Wood River boys basketball coach after two seasons.

Twichell became the EA-WR coach in the 2017-18 season, replacing Kyle Duncan. He had a 17-44 mark in his two years with the Oilers.

"He had to resign because of personal reasons," EA-WR coach Mark Beatty said. "He let me know on Friday morning. It's kind of a surprise to all of us."

Beatty, who in his first year as the school's athletic director, said the search for a new coach has already started.

"Everything starts next month, so we're on a pretty short timetable," he said. "We do have a few applicants who have sent their stuff in. We feel optimistic we're going to end up with somebody pretty good based on a couple of applications we received. It could be a lot worse, I guess."

A 1982 Alton High graduate, Twichell coached the Marquette Catholic and Fort Zumwalt West boys basketball programs and the Duchesne girls basketball program. He won three coach of the Year awards in his final year as Duchesne in 2016 and earned two coach of the year honors during his 10-year tenure at Fort Zumwalt West.

Twichell coached the Explorers from 1992-97 and led the squad to a pair of 23-win seasons.

The Oilers won seven games in his Twichell's first year as coach. They were 10-22 last winter. EA-WR hasn't had a winning season since '09-10.