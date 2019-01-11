BOYS BASKETBALL: Party like it's 1979

Roxana Shells

Roxana High School will recognize the 40th anniversary of the first conference championship in boys’ basketball history during the Shells' varsity contest with Staunton on Feb. 15.

The 1978-79 boys’ basketball team won the Mississippi Valley Conference title with a record of 9-3 and were 16-10 on the year. Known as “the Year of the Champions” in Roxana High School history, the Shells that year captured a Mississippi Valley Conference title in football and baseball under coach Charlie Raich, a wrestling title under coach Larry Milazzo, and a first-ever conference title in boys’ basketball under coach Pat Hamm.

Former Shells players from that team being honored that night are: Tony Schroeder, Jerry Allen, Mike Kratschmer, Tony Catlett, Terry Tiller, Rick Brown, Roger Brown, Chris Wright, Ed O’Neil, Dan Walker, Ralph Watkins, Jeff Stratton and Bo Kratschmer.

The program will occur during half-time of the varsity game against Staunton, and introductions of the former players and Coach Hamm will be made by distinguished alumnus, Mr. Jim Herndon, who was the game announcer and assistant principal at the high school that season.