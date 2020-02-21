BOYS BASKETBALL: Playoff time

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Roxana's Gavin Huffman goes in for a layup during a regular season game vs. Pana at Larry Milazzo Gym. Roxana will be the site of a Class 2A Regional next week, where Marquette and EA-WR join the Shells. CM is in Triad for a 3A regional, Alton heads to Edwardsville and Granite City travels to Belleville East.

The postseason for boys basketball is on the horizon.

The Class 1A/2A regionals begin on Monday, while 3A/4A will start the following week. Roxana, East Alton-Wood River and Marquette Catholic are all cast in the 2A Roxana Regional starting Monday, Civic Memorial is in the 3A Triad Regional, Alton goes to the 4A Edwardsville Regional and Granite City travels to the 4A Belleville East Regional.

EA-WR kicks off the postseason for the AdVantage area teams. The Oilers are a No. 12 seed and battle No. 6 Carlyle at 6 p.m. Monday at RHS. EA-WR enters its regular season finale vs. Marquette at 6 p.m. Saturday in Wood River with a 10-20 record.

The Explorers meet the winner of Carlyle and the Oilers at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Marquette is currently 22-6 and the top seed in the regional and No. 2 overall seed in the sub-sectional.

The host Shells, a No. 3 seed, play their first game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal game between No. 5 Greenville and No. 13 Southwestern. Roxana is currently 21-9.

The regional finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 28 with a tentative showdown between the Shells and Explorers.

The Roxana Regional will feed into the Shelbyville Sectional.

CM delves into the 3A Triad Regional at 7 p.m. on March 4 against the host Knights. The Eagles are a No. 7 seed, while Triad is a No. 3 seed. CM is currently 9-19 and plays host to Triad at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Other teams in the Triad Regional are No. 2 East St. Louis, No. 8 Cahokia and No. 9 Highland. The winner heads to the Mount Vernon Sectional.

In Class 4A regionals, Alton earned a No. 7 seed, while Granite is a No. 8 seed. AHS heads to the Edwardsville Regional and faces off with No. 2 O’Fallon at 6 p.m. on March 3, while GCHS gets No. 1 seed Collinsville at 7 p.m. March 3 at Belleville East. Currently the Redbirds are 11-15, while the Warriors are 12-14.

Other teams in Edwardsville include the host Tigers and Quincy. East includes the host Lancers and Belleville West joining the Kahoks and Warriors. The regionals feed into the Pekin Sectional.