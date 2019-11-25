BOYS BASKETBALL: Ready for tip-off in '19-20

× Expand File photo The Alton boys basketball team poses with its Class 4A regional trophy from last year. The Redbirds have a new coach in Dana Morgan this season.

The Jared Reynolds era at Civic Memorial High will officially begin at 7:30 tonight, when the Eagles take on Taylorville in a Stove Top Tournament game to start their 2019-2020 season.

Reynolds was hired in May to take over coaching duties at CM. He replaced Ross Laux.

Granite City is the other AdVantage-area team that will start its season tonight. The Warriors will play Nokomis at 7:30 p.m. in a Stove Top Tournament game at GCHS' Memorial Gymnasium.

CM and Granite City will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the tournament.

Also, Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River will square off against each other at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round game of the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Tournament. Roxana will play Valmeyer at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round game of that same tournament.

Alton starts its season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Carnahan on Wednesday in the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

Reynolds is not the only new basketball coach in the area. Dana Morgan takes over duties for the Redbirds, replacing Eric Smith. Steve Flowers is now heading the Oilers, succeeding Ron Twichell.

Flowers was hired as EA-WR coach in October. He graduated from the school in 2008.

Morgan was named the Redbirds' coach in April after working as a longtime assistant in high school, AAU and college programs. He's taking over an Alton program that finished with 23 wins and captured a Class 4A regional title last year.

Marquette and Roxana were the other area teams that celebrated winning seasons last winter. The Explorers won 30 games and a Class 2A regional championship and the Shells went 17-15.

CM and EA-WR will look to get back on the winning track with their new coaches this year. The Eagles were 11-22 last winter after winning 18 games the year before. The Oilers were 10-22 a year ago, their ninth consecutive losing season.

Granite City finished 14-17 last year. The program hasn't had a winning season since 1993-94.