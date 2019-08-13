BOYS BASKETBALL: Redbirds to host shootout in 2020

The Alton boys basketball team will host a 12-team shootout on Feb. 1 that will include teams from the Metro East area, Missouri and Indiana.

The First Annual Alton High School Basketball Shootout will have six games. The event, sponsored by Erie Insurance/Macias Insurance Agency, will start at 11:30 a.m.

The Redbirds will play Decatur Eisenhower at 4 p.m., the fourth game of the shootout.

Madison and Cahokia will square off in the first game at 11:30 a.m., followed by Hazelwood East vs. Belleville East at 1 p.m., and Mount Vernon vs. Ladue at 2:30 p.m. After Alton and Decatur Eisenhower square off, Evansville (Ind.) Bosse will take on Bogan High from Chicago at 5:30 p.m. and Trinity Catholic will play East St. Louis at 7 p.m. to conclude the shootout.

The Redbirds, who won 23 games and a regional title last winter, will have a new coach in Dana Morgan in the 2019-2020 season. Morgan takes over for Eric Smith, who resigned after the '18-19 season.